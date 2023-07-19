The iPhone 15 Collection: A Colorful Revolution in Apple’s Flagship Lineup

Title: iPhone 15 Base Models to Offer a Vibrant Range of 6 Colors, Latest Leaks Suggest

Subtitle: The iPhone 15 base model collection will be the most colorful ever

Lately, numerous rumors have been circulating about the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, particularly regarding the shades of their finishes. To shed some light on the subject and avoid any confusion, we will provide a chronological and detailed account of the latest leaks.

According to reputable insider @ShrimpApplePro, new color options for the iPhone 15 have surfaced. Initially, leaks pointed to a pink color and a sky blue shade for the standard iPhone 15 model, with a toned-down crimson hue for the iPhone 15 Pro. Subsequently, these leaks were validated, and an additional green color emerged for the iPhone 15. Finally, mention was made of a bluish gray shade exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

However, according to the latest leak from ShrimpApplePro, Apple may have eliminated the sky blue option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus base models, while retaining the other previously rumored colors.

The six new colors expected for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are Star white, Midnight, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Product (RED). These color choices were revealed through a tweet accompanied by a photo of a Foxconn employee badge, making it highly likely that this leak is legitimate.

With the exclusion of sky blue, the iPhone 15 product range is set to offer a vibrant and diverse selection of colors. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature more sophisticated and professional finishes, exuding a premium and elegant aura. Currently, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a bluish gray and a dimmed crimson shade.

While the exact details about the color options for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) are yet to be confirmed, these rumors continue to generate excitement and anticipation among Apple enthusiasts.

The release of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is scheduled for 2023, presenting Apple fans with yet another innovative and visually appealing lineup of smartphones.

Join the conversation and stay tuned for further updates on the iPhone 15.

[Image: Apple could have ruled out the color blue from the first three leaked colors]

Apple could have ruled out the color blue from the first three leaked colors

Source: @VNchocoTaco (via Twitter)

(Resource box: Apple Inc. | Release Date: 2023)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

