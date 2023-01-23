Home Technology The iPhone 15 concept map reveals that the casing uses a circular arc design, and the dynamic island becomes the standard- Hong Kong unwire.hk
The iPhone 15 concept map reveals that the casing uses a circular arc design, and the dynamic island becomes the standard

Not long after Apple launched the iPhone 14, rumors about the iPhone 15 continued to spread, and standard pictures of the iPhone 15 were exposed on the Internet. The standard version of this model is sold with high cost performance.

According to foreign media reports, the iPhone 15 series launched in September will have four models: iPhone 15 Standard Edition, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to the concept map of the iPhone 15 series uploaded by designer Konstantin Milenin, It can be seen that the iPhone 15 Pro body adopts an approximate 2.5D arc design, which makes the phone fit the palm better. The overall design is similar to the past iPhone 5C and iPhone 6.

Dynamic Island (Dynamic Island) is a feature that many fruit fans pay attention to. It is rumored that the iPhone 15 Standard Edition and iPhone 15 Plus will introduce the Dynamic Island design for the first time. In addition to the dynamic island, the foreign media “Howtoisolve” revealed that the entire iPhone 15 series will be changed to a Type-C plug, and there will also be other unique configurations, such as a 6.1-inch screen, a 60Hz screen refresh rate, an A16 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera lens. etc.

