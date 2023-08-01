The iPhone 15: Dynamic Island Design, Thinner Screen Frame, and New Features Revealed

Apple’s iPhone 15: Dynamic Island Design, Thinner Frame, and New Features Revealed

Judging from the time when Apple’s press conferences appeared in previous years, it may have been less than two months since Apple released the iPhone 15. As time approaches, relevant revelations have been exposed one after another, including the narrowing of the border and the expansion of the dynamic island design to standard models. And many other news.

The dynamic island landed on the iPhone 15 standard model, and the screen frame is thinner

“Bloomberg” pointed out that Apple designers have always wanted to create a real full-screen iPhone without borders, bangs, and with the upcoming iPhone 15 series, they are one step closer to this dream. “This year, iPhone 15 Two important changes in the series will bring Apple closer to the iPhone of its dreams.”

In the iPhone 14 Pro that debuted last year, Apple abandoned the bangs design that has been used for many years, and changed it to a “dynamic island” the size of a pill, adding the function of the notification bar with the display, in order to have to block a small black area on the screen, increase the A whole new way to play. After a year, the dynamic island design will finally join the standard iPhone 15 model.

iphone 14 pro dynamic island map/Apple

In addition, the two high-end screens of Pro and Pro Max will use “low-injection pressure over-molding” (low-injection pressure over-molding, tentative translation), a new technology internally called LIPO. This technology allows the screen frame to be further reduced, from the current width of about 2.2 mm to about 1.5 mm, which is equivalent to reducing the frame by about 1/3.

This technology was once used on the Apple Watch Series 7, which will debut in 2021. For smartwatches that compete for every inch of screen space, the range that can be displayed was significantly increased at that time. Now this technology will also be applied to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro On the Max, it is even rumored that Apple will use it in the iPad series in the future.

iOS 17 reveals new iPhone 15 design, 9-in-1 new button replaces mute button

In addition to the changes on the screen, in the beta version of iOS 17 released in mid-July, the new function “action button” that will be applied to the iPhone 15 was hidden. “Mac Rumors” found that the code for this button function is already hidden in the iOS 17 beta version, and it is expected that a button will be able to complete it:

Accessibility: Allows users to use various assistive functions such as VoiceOver, Zoom, and AssistiveTouch.

Shortcut function: Allows users to create various functions from the shortcut app, such as sending messages, playing music, or controlling smart home devices.

Silent mode: Similar to the mute function on the current iPhone, users can switch the silent mode through this function

Camera: Allows users to launch the camera app or take pictures or take pictures with one click

Flashlight: Turn on or off the flashlight on the back of the phone

Focus mode: quickly switch the switch of focus mode

Magnifying Glass: Quickly launch the magnifying glass, which can enlarge text or objects through the iPhone lens

Translation function: You can start the App to translate conversations or text content with one click

Voice memo: One-key start and pause recording

According to current information, the new operation button will replace the existing mute button, and the activated functions will be distinguished through various operations such as pressing and sliding, and users can assign gestures for each function by themselves. “Forbes” pointed out that when related news came out in the past, it was only mentioned that it could support 2 or 3 functions, but now it can support up to 9 functions, which also surprised the outside world.

apple watch ultra photo/Apple Apple official website

Like the new technology applied to the screen, this feature is not the first to appear. It has also appeared in the Apple Watch series of smartwatches. Although the loss of the familiar mute button may disappoint some users, it is generally believed that this feature may be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 15 series.

What else is new about iPhone 15?

In addition to this new news, the iPhone 15 series has accumulated a lot of rumors so far. Although it is not yet possible to determine how accurate it is, the following are some current news:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a periscope lens. At the same time, the rear lens will be changed to a mixed glass and plastic design for the first time. It is said that it will be made of one glass element and six plastic elements. Compared with the current all-plastic design, it can improve the performance. Shooting in low light

The internal layout of the Pro series of high-end phones will be greatly changed, part of which seems to be to accommodate the new lens, and this change will also make the iPhone easier to repair

In order to comply with the European Union’s regulations on mobile phone interfaces, the iPhone 15 series may change to adopt USB-C connectors, abandoning the Lighting specification that has been in use for many years

The standard model of the iPhone 15 will be equipped with the A16 processor that debuted last year, but the high-end models of the Pro series will use TSMC’s new chips with a 3-nanometer process

The frame design of the iPhone 15 will become more rounded, and the whistleblower described it as “becoming more like an Android phone”

