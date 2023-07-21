The iPhone 15 Launch in Jeopardy: Production Issues with Screens Put Availability at Risk

Title: iPhone 15 Launch and Availability Jeopardized by Production Issues

Subtitle: The issues were discovered when Foxconn started testing the iPhone 15!

New problems put the launch and availability of the iPhone 15 at risk

The bad news keeps piling up for Apple as new reports suggest that the production of the iPhone 15 may face significant challenges, potentially leading to a delay in its release date. According to a global security analyst at Bank of America, Apple is considering postponing the launch of the highly anticipated device. As if that wasn’t enough, it has now been revealed that there will be a limited number of units available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The primary cause of these inconveniences lies in the production of the iPhone 15, particularly concerning problems in manufacturing the screens. Specifically, the challenge of reducing the size of the bezel around the screen seems to be causing significant issues.

According to a recent report published by The Information, the production of screens for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max requires a new manufacturing process to make them larger without compromising the final size of the device. However, it appears that this requirement could not be fulfilled by screens manufactured by LG.

The problems with the displays were discovered during the production stage, known as “risk ramp,” when Foxconn began manufacturing hundreds of thousands of units of the device to test their reliability and identify any potential defects. A person with direct knowledge stated that LG’s displays failed reliability tests after undergoing a new process called low-pressure injection overmolding (LIPO). Apple is working closely with LG to refine the display design and ensure that it passes all necessary tests.

If a solution cannot be found in a timely manner, Apple may choose to delay the launch of the iPhone 15 line until the first week of October. Last year, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series on September 7, with all models officially released on September 16, except for the iPhone 14 Plus, which went on sale on October 7, 2022.

Considering that the issue is more pronounced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there may be a more significant shortage of that particular model compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has Samsung, its traditional supplier, manufacturing screens for them, ensuring that a substantial number of units can still be assembled.

Apple enthusiasts will have to wait with bated breath as the tech giant races against time to resolve these production hurdles. Stay tuned for updates on the status of the iPhone 15 launch and availability.

Join the conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

