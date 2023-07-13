The iPhone 15 Pro Max: Leaked Design and Battery Upgrade Details

“The iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked: Camera Area and Battery Life Upgrades”

The design of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max has been reportedly exposed on the internet through leaked images of its mobile phone case. These images suggest that the new phone will have a similar design to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, one noticeable difference is that the camera area appears to be larger.

Although the exact size and weight specifications of the iPhone 15 series have not been confirmed, various rumors and leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will not see significant improvements in this aspect. This means that users can expect a similar size and weight to the previous model.

In recent news, foreign media sources have revealed that the battery life of the iPhone 15 series is set to be enhanced. The entire series will receive significant battery capacity upgrades compared to the previous generation. The iPhone 15 is rumored to have a battery capacity of 3877 mAh, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have 4912 mAh. The battery capacity for the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be 3650 mAh, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have an impressive 4852 mAh battery capacity. These upgrades imply that the iPhone 15 series will prioritize battery life over a slim and lightweight design.

The weight and feel of the Pro Max models have been a complaint from users in the past. However, these models are known for their exceptional battery life. With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it seems that users might have to sacrifice some comfort for an even better battery life.

Another significant aspect that users are concerned about is the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports indicate that while the price of the iPhone 15 Pro may remain unchanged, there might be an increase in the price of the Pro Max model. Many high-end flagship smartphones have experienced price hikes recently, so it is expected that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will follow suit.

However, it should be noted that all this information is based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. Apple has not officially announced or confirmed any details regarding the iPhone 15 series. As the launch date approaches, more concrete information will likely surface.

Further reading:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

