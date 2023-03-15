Home Technology The iPhone 15 series is equipped with the Snapdragon X70 5G chip: not Apple’s self-developed | XFastest News
March 15 news, according to MacRumors broke the news,All models of the Apple iPhone 15 series are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 5GBasebandcan’t keep up with Apple’s self-developed 5G modem,Because Apple will launch self-developed 5G as soon as 2024Basebandstarting with the iPhone SE 4.

It is reported that the Snapdragon X70 is Qualcomm’s fifth-generation modem andBasebandThe system achieves impressive results in two cases:The peak rate of the downlink is close to 10Gbps, and the peak rate of the uplink is 3.5Gbps.

Moreover, the Snapdragon X70 supports all 5G commercial frequency bands from 600MHz to 41GHz, and is currently the most complete series of 5G modem and radio frequency systems. The X70 also provides the world’s first downlink 4-carrier aggregation across TDD and FDD spectrum, millimeter wave and Sub-6GHz aggregation functions, with strong bandwidth support and spectrum aggregation capabilities.

Since the Snapdragon X70 also introduces mmWave standalone network capabilities, mobile network operators (MNOs) and vertical industry service providers can deploy fixed wireless access and enterprise 5G networks without using the Sub-6GHz spectrum.

In addition, Snapdragon X70 also introduces the world’s first 5G AI processor, including Qualcomm 5G AI Toolkit, Qualcomm 5G Ultra-Low Latency Toolkit, third-generation Qualcomm 5G PowerSave, millimeter wave 5G link, Sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation wait.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 15 series may be the last of Apple’s products to fully use Qualcomm.Basebandchip phone. Mark Gurman revealed that Apple will completely get rid of Qualcomm in three years and use self-developed 5GBaseband

