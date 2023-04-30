Home » The iPhone 15 series USB-C does not have MFI restrictions, and it can record in real time in 4K
According to @analyst941, Apple currently does not adopt MFi restrictions for the iPhone 15 series that has fully shifted to the USB-C interface, which also means that users can charge and transfer data to the iPhone 15 series without using an MFi-certified data cable.

The tweet showed related news about the two mobile phones. Among them, the iPhone 15 model has a maximum charging power of 20W, while the iPhone 15 Pro model supports up to 27W charging.

In addition, @analyst941 also revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models support real-time 4K recording. The real-time 4K recording function means that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be externally connected to the display through Thunderbolt, and then the recorded 4K images will be transmitted to the display in real time for display.

This function sounds relatively small, and the frequency of use in daily use scenarios is not too high. It mainly serves senior industrial users or creative people who need to shoot, and can greatly improve the efficiency of image shooting.

@analyst941 has long revealed that the iPhone will use a dynamic island design, and the accuracy of the news still has a certain degree of credibility.

