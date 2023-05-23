The iPhone is magically modified to Nokia Lumia 1020, and it is changed to a physical shutter button and dual batteries, with super power

Recently, a netizen modified the iPhone SE 3 to make it look like a Nokia 1020. The mobile phone is equipped with an iOS operating system. After the modification, the mobile phone inherits the convenience and durability of the Nokia mobile phone, and the modification results are very good.

This phone also inherits Nokia’s push-to-eject plug-in SIM card, which is convenient for users to replace the SIM card. The phone retains the pancake lens design, flash and front in terms of photography. All light sensors are in normal working condition, while retaining Nokia’s original shutter button. In camera mode, you only need to simply press the camera button to take pictures.

In addition, the operating system of this mobile phone is iOS 16, it uses an A15 processor with 256GB ROM, and it adopts a dual-battery design.

However, the only downside of this magically modified phone is that the sound of the earpiece is slightly small, and it needs to be used in a relatively quiet environment. It is recommended to use speakers or headphones for calls. The customization period is 1-2 months and costs about 1,000 RMB.

Everyone should be familiar with the iPhone SE 3, but the Nokia Lumia 1020 may be unfamiliar to many people. Nokia Lumia 1020 was officially launched in July 2013, with the perfect integration of rear 41-megapixel PureView lens and Windows Phone 8 operating system, which redefined the imaging standard of the mobile phone industry at that time.