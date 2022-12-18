The charging animation is so cute!When charging, it also makes others feel that the picture is amazing

With the upgrade of the iPhone operating system to iOS 14, more and more customized functions have appeared, such as Stylized lock interface or Dynamic Island Pets Wait, there is a wave of enthusiasm on the Internet, and apart from the above, do you know that even the charging screen of the iPhone can be replaced with cute animations?Some animations can even dance with music, which is really healing. Let me teach you how to make them

Step 1: Download the Charging Animation App and choose your favorite animation

First of all, go to the App Store to search for the program “Charging Animation”. There are many related apps, and the animations in each are different. You can download them all to see which animation you like the most, and then choose to use it. Take one of the apps as a demonstration

After downloading and entering the App, click on the top to change the charging animation, there are quite a few animations to choose from below

Pear chose this lazy bear again. After clicking in, you can set the playback mode of the charging animation, depending on whether you want to play in a loop, exit after playing, or automatically lock after 30 seconds. I suggest choosing the last one. Then click “Settings” in the lower right corner to complete

Step 2: Download the shortcut app to make personal automation

Next, download the “Shortcut” App, enter and select Automation at the bottom

Click to create a personal automation operation, and find the charger option down

Select Connected on the left, and click the join action above

Search for the charging animation app you just used, find charging play below, and press next

Then turn off the question below before execution, and then press the upper right corner to complete and you’re done~

Next, just plug in the charging cable, there will be a big bear crawling lazily on the screen, not only the sound of crawling, but also the charging % will be moving at the same time, it is really very healing

Of course, you can replace it with other different animations besides Panda. This cat with electrified heart is also super cute (๑╹◡╹๑)

But a small reminder, during the setting process of this kind of charging animation app, advertisements will pop up from time to time, so users who want to use it may need to be more patient, or pay for the advertisement, and it will be used more smoothly. Which of you are more used to it! Follow Limata’s teaching to try it out and make your iPhone charging screen unique!