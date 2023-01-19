Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 16.3 update next week. (Picture/Flipping the Internet)

The iPhone is about to usher in its first important update this year. With the debut of the second-generation HomePod, Apple has announced that it will launch iOS 16.3 next week, which is the third major update of iOS 16.

Overall, the update rate of iOS 16.3 will not be much higher than that of iOS 16.2. The expected new features include Apple ID security key, SOS emergency function operation adjustment, iOS error report, HomePod switching prompt, etc.

iOS 16 has been launched for 4 months, and has undergone several major and minor updates. However, fruit fans complain that there are still many bugs. Therefore, iOS 16.3 is more focused on repairing problems than new features, such as flickering green lines on the screen and smart home system failures. , which is expected to be resolved in iOS 16.3.

What’s more, Apple’s first head-mounted device is ready to be unveiled this year. It is regarded as a blockbuster new product since the iPhone came out. It is equipped with a new xrOS system. Putting the main force of software development on the head-mounted device can sacrifice other systems, so iOS 17 and other possible upgrades will be limited, and there will not be too many important new features.

