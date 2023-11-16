The irresistible rise of Temu, the TikTok of shopping

After conquering a good portion of ours free time with TikTok, China is also taking a share of our shopping with Temu. If you are on Instagram and Facebook it is impossible that you have not come across Temu’s irresistible timed offers since the company spends over two million dollars a year on online advertising. To put it simply, Temu is an infinite emporium of products – sometimes unlikely, sometimes useful, sometimes copies of famous products – which they cost very little. And when I say very little I mean that with 10 euros you can buy Christmas presents for the whole family. It works with timed offers and this morning for just over a euro – including shipping costs – you could get a fleece neck warmer or a spray bottle for cooking oil or a steel garlic press or cushion slippers or even socks self-heating; but, for example, 57 cents are enough for a travel pillbox with the division of the days of the week. In short, it is an incredible jumble of “Chinese series” which however aim to give you the feeling of “shopping like a billionaire”, to use one of their slogans. Behind Temu is a Chinese e-commerce platform, which in 2022 registered a parent company first in the Caymans and then in Dublin and which from there is literally conquering our markets (the app is among the most downloaded in many countries). Temu is not the first example of a Chinese ecommerce company that has succeeded here. It was there and still is Shein, for example, which dominates the disposable fashion sector. But Temu, which also has clothing, is much more: it is a kind of low-cost Amazon, you can find everything there at incredible prices which, in times of inflation, explains its success. Which, however that’s not good news. Those objects that arrive in our homes are necessarily produced thanks to working conditions close to exploitation, with a attention to non-existent sustainability and I’m of modest qualitywe will soon have to get rid of them and they will end up in the waste.

I say this knowing that it will be difficult to resist.

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

