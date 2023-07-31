»The IT industry depends on women

By Andreas Kötter | Jul 26, 2023 at 12:15 p.m

She would probably stand out even if she wasn’t in the IT industry. But the fact that she already holds a management position at Microsoft at the age of 30 as a woman is of course still remarkable. TECHBOOK spoke to Annahita Esmailzadeh about her experiences, the industry and the importance of role models.

Annahita Esmailzadeh describes herself as a tech leader; in fact, their activities are enormously diverse. Since 2021 she has headed the Customer Success Account Management – ​​Travel, Transport & Energy department at Microsoft. Previously, she worked as Head of Innovation for SAP in the research and development center in Munich, the SAP Labs Munich. In addition, the 30-year-old has made a name for herself as a “Spiegel” bestselling author and is one of the best-known and most influential business influencers and keynote speakers in the DACH region.

Her new book, “Of Quota Women and Old White Men: End Prejudices in the World of Work!”, has been announced for August. In an interview with TECHBOOK, Annahita Esmailzadeh, who was named one of the “100 Women of the Year 2022” by “Focus Magazine”, talks about the rocky path she had to take at the beginning of her career. She also explains why a mere quota of women alone is not enough to create diversity, especially in the tech sector, and she recalls the tech pioneer Grace Hopper, who was once named “Man of the World” for her achievements in computer science year” was selected.

Annahita Esmailzadeh im TECHBOOK-Interview

TECHBOOK: Ms. Esmailzadeh, how bumpy was your path at the beginning, did you have to contend with prejudices?

Esmailzadeh: While a good 20 percent of the students in the bachelor’s degree were women, I was an absolute rarity in the master’s degree as a woman. Later I worked as an IT process consultant in the automotive industry. I quickly realized that with the combination of IT consulting and the automotive industry, I had chosen a world in which I would attract attention like a sore thumb.

After my time in classic consulting, I began to manage large IT projects across industries. So I was suddenly placed in the professional hands of people who were usually almost twice my age and had around 20 years more professional experience under their belts.

How did Mann react to that?

During this time, I was often asked by customers or colleagues when I first met – sometimes more and sometimes less charmingly – to bring the coffee or to take notes on appointments. The caught look of the respective people when I pointed out – sometimes more and sometimes less friendly – ​​that I am in charge of the respective projects and am neither the project assistant nor the intern, as one would have automatically assumed, spoke volumes every time.

The transition from technical to disciplinary management responsibility increasingly intensified this phenomenon. Today, as a manager, I lead large teams in the tech industry and am much younger than many of my own employees. I’ve gotten used to the shocked expressions on my face when I – in my early 30s, visible migration background, unpronounceable first and last name – introduce myself and my area of ​​responsibility.

As a woman with a migration background in the tech industry

Is the – mind you supposed – handicap twice as difficult to break through as a woman with a migration background?

Absolutely. In this context, the so-called intersectionality plays a decisive role. The American lawyer Kimberlé Crenshaw, to whom the term goes back, illustrates this phenomenon with the image of an intersection of two streets, where one street can stand for gender and the other for ethnic origin, for example. While accidents can happen on either road, those who are in the middle of the intersection live with a higher risk of being involved in an accident, as cars can come from multiple directions at once.

A black woman with a disability experiences even more discrimination than a person who experiences disadvantage solely because of the color of their skin, their gender or a disability.

Has anything changed on a broad basis since you started out in the tech world? Are there significantly more women in technical courses and in technical professions?

In 2021, the proportion of women among first-year students in the MINT field was only 34.5 percent, and in computer science it was only 21.8 percent. And the proportion of women in MINT professions is even lower and is only 17.5 percent in IT, for example.

In view of the 96,000 vacancies reported by the industry association of the German information and telecommunications industry (Bitkom), it is essential for the IT industry to consider women when filling these future-oriented jobs.

Women as a solution to the shortage of skilled workers in the IT industry

So it still needs missionary work?

Definitive. We need more female role models in tech. The “MINT Education” study published in 2022 by the International University (IU) in Erfurt. What young women think about it shows that society urgently needs more female role models from MINT professional fields. Because 70 percent of the young women surveyed stated that they had a personal interest in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences or technology. However, only a few of the respondents have girlfriends or female relatives who work in technical professions and could encourage or advise them to enter this field.

Her forthcoming book is titled “Of Quota Women and Old White Men: No More Prejudice in the World of Work!” In view of this title and the immanent problem, shouldn’t one ask oneself whether a quota woman isn’t better than no woman at all?

The purpose of the quota is not to indiscriminately put women in positions they don’t deserve. Because of the quota, no one whistles at randomly unqualified women on the street and asks them if they would be interested in filling a supervisory board position. Viewed soberly, the quota is nothing more than an instrument to enable an underrepresented population group to participate more equally.

Nor is it a guarantee of diversity across all dimensions of diversity, because even if a board has an equal number of women and men, it is not necessarily diverse. The quota alone will not solve the challenges that have led to the status quo and the existing inequality. It remains ineffective if nothing changes in the underlying thought patterns and stereotypes or in the existing structural challenges.

If a renowned institute like the Boston Consulting Group states that there is a direct connection between the diversity in a company and its ability to innovate, why then do some companies, which otherwise literally hang on the advice of the consultants, not accept these results?

Because diversity is uncomfortable – it creates friction. Many therefore prefer to take the path of least resistance and opt for homogeneous teams. And in doing so, they lose that ability to innovate.

When the “Man of the year” is a woman

Last but not least, what advice would you give to young women today who might be interested in a tech career but don’t know how to go about it?

When the Computer Science Man of the Year award was first presented in 1969, it went to a woman—to Grace Hopper! It was she who developed the first compiler and coined the term “bug” for software errors. So one day she stuck a dead moth in her logbook and wrote next to it: “First actual case of bug being found”. So: “First case of a discovered bug”.

Hopper is considered a pioneer of programming languages. Back then, people were probably even less impressed with Grace than they are now, because in the early days of computer development, programming was still a typically female profession. That just as an aside to the prejudice that programming is not for women.

My biggest tip is to look for mentors from the tech industry – there are numerous free offers for this. There are also many great programs, such as the “Hacker School”, which impart technical knowledge to young women.

