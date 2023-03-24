The performance of the Italian 5G is quite disappointing, especially when compared with those of the other main European countries: the latest report released by Opensignal, the specialist in telecommunications market analysis, confirms that in the period between 1 October and 29 December 2022 the average 5G download speed in Italy was 107.3 Mbps. A performance that is quite far from the 325.8 Mbps in Sweden, 243 Mbps in Norway and 201.8 Mbps of France. Basically in the ranking of the last quarter of 2022 our country seems to be in a sort of middle ground: between the UK at 132 Mbps and Poland at 76.3.

To remember, how term of comparisonthat in residential buildings the average speed is between 40 and 50 Mbps, and that 15-20 Mbps is sufficient to enjoy a video streaming service like Netflix at maximum resolution (4K).

In summary, compared to a average European 5G speed of 173.8 Mbps, Italy recorded a pace 62% lower: “However, the average for other markets increased by just 3.9% year-on-year, from 167.4 Mbps in Q4 2021, while Italy’s 5G download speed score increased by an impressive 13, 4% in the same period from 94.6 Mbps”, pointed out by Open Signal. And this recovery is undoubtedly linked to the growing increase in 5G signal coverage and to a better use of frequencies, even if in reality in Italy there is still talk of a mixed architecture where the latest generation technology relies on a fourth generation (4G) network. Those who do better in Europe are introducing the so-called 5G Standalone (SA), i.e. based on pure 5G infrastructure.

Even 4G does not shine in terms of performance

As for the reliable 4G, which allowed a clear leap in performance over the years mobile, he seems to have sat down a bit. Even if we must always consider that the mathematical averages fail to make us understand the polarization of the data: normally in urban centers we go much faster than in rural areas and the majority of the population (about 70%) lives in the city.

According to Opensignal, the Italian average speed of 4G in the last quarter of 2022 was 31 Mbps, basically 48.5% lower than the European average of 46.1 Mbps. Here we are worse than Poland (32.7 Mbps) and better than Spain (29.2 Mbps), but Norway (79.9 Mbps ) and Holland (77.2 Mbps) seem far away; even France travels at an average of 41.8 Mbps on 4G.

In this category, Vodafone seems to be doing better than the others: in Italy there was an average download performance of 35.2 Mbps, against 31.1 Mbps for Wind Tre, 28.2 Mbps for Iliad and 26.9 Mbps for TIM.





5G in Italy: maximum performance and antithetical coverage

Since 2016, Opensignal has also tracked the quality of the mobile experience of Italian users on the basis of various parameters, including speed performance, rendering of the video stream, coverage and so on. In the 5G area, the undisputed leader for average download speed (based on data collected in the third quarter of 2022) is TIM, whose customers recorded 284.4 Mbps. Vodafone took second place with 173.1 Mbps, but its speed “increased 48.9% from the second quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022”. Practically the distance between the two operators has narrowed. Iliad and Wind Tre instead recorded 77.4 Mbps and 76.5 Mbps respectively.

However, when it comes to coverage, the ranking seems to reverse, since Iliad and Wind Tre, thanks to network sharing agreements, are able to ensure that their customers have more constant access to the 5G signal. Specifically 29.5% and 15.1% of the time. Against 7.3% of Vodafone and 1.5% of Tim.

In practice the 5G non-standalone (NSA), precisely the one that uses the 4G mobile network and not an exclusive 5G, allows sleight of hand. It ensures a more efficient use of the available frequency resources and good speed performance mostly in confined areas, today especially in urban centres. And so it happens that TIM soars on speed but with one reduced coverage and Wind Tre stands out for diffusion but offering lower performance.