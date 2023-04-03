European Parliament, Chamber of Deputies, two hundred municipalities and five regional councils in Italy but also large banks, listed companies, institutions linked to security: these are the areas in which Cabolo is used, a device conceived, developed and assembled between Rome and Puglia by a company that started almost forty years ago to provide shorthand services.

Founded in San Vito dei Normanni in the province of Brindisi from Gianfranco Mazzoccolithen a stenographer, Cedat85 has always investigated and pioneered the use of technologies to support the issue of verbalization and the writing of minutes until arriving, in 2020, in Cabolo, a small device equipped with artificial intelligence, capable of recording, transcribing , subtitle, translate and archive conversations in real time in stand-alone mode.

“We have transformed ourselves from a value-added service company to a technology company – says the founder -. Our device is the only one in the world that is able to transcribe and translate without any connection to the internet, cloud or external server. It is a mix between artificial intelligence, transcription and machine translation. In the European Parliament we competed with big tech services like Microsoft. Cabolo was chosen after months of experimentation for its precision and also because it does not rely on any cloud, thus guaranteeing very high standards of confidentiality and security”.

Today the debates in the parliamentary hall (but also in the committee) are automatically transcribed and translated in real time into the 24 official languages ​​of the European Union; MPs (even those with hearing impairments, who otherwise would not have direct access) can thus read them in text form on the screen and follow them in real time. At the same time, everything is digitally archived and the contents of the assemblies can also be made available to citizens, as some municipalities already do.





“All the major Italian banks, from Intesa Sanpaolo to Bper, and large companies use this tool for their boards of directors – underlines Mazzoccoli – precisely because the conversations are recorded and archived in a secure way with encrypted files (with AES 256 encryption algorithm , ed.). The European Central Bank and the British Library, the national library of the United Kingdom, also use or have used our technology”.

Today the company has also launched Podium, a multimedia podium that allows you to follow and understand what a speaker is saying during a conference, convention or international meeting: in fact, the transcript scrolls on the screen integrated into the podium and facing the audience. and real-time translation of the speech in progress.

Finally Cabolo interview is a voice transcription solution designed to keep track of all those conversations that require the utmost accuracy, confidentiality and data security: meetings, interviews but above all hearings, interrogations, judicial debates, as required by the Cartabia reform of the criminal trial, which makes registration mandatory. Able to recognize and transcribe over 30 languages ​​and to translate 60 of them even in real time, Cabolo interview produces a ready-to-use report that uniquely identifies the interlocutors.

With a turnover of around 10 million, the Apulian company wants to start exporting its devices throughout Europe.