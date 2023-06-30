The Italian government to Musk and Zuckerberg: “Come and fight at the Colosseum”

Lo clash in the ring between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would be increasingly probable and close to materialising. Not in the Vegas Octagon, as initially imagined by Tesla’s number one, but inside the Colosseum. In Rome, Italy.

According to multiple sources in the American press, starting with the always well-informed TMZ, “a spokesman for the Minister of Culture” allegedly “contacted Zuckerberg a few days ago to stage what could be the greatest fight in the history of the world in the most legendary arena in history”. The Colosseum, indeed.

To somehow confirm everything there would be (obviously) a tweet di Muskwhich around 6.30 in Italy chirped that “there are possibilities that it will take place at the Colosseum”, without however giving further details.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

Clash in sight? Musk challenges Zuckerberg to a ring fight. And he accepts: “Tell me where we are” by Emanuele Capone 22 June 2023

The question of the (weight) category

There are no comments from Meta, and from Zuckerberg himself, for now, but the news was taken up by other information sites overseas, according to which “Zuckerberg’s staff” allegedly “forwarded the invitation to Dana Whitepresident of the UFC”, who in turn would have “contacted the minister” Sangiuliano.

It is not yet clear not only if the fight will really take place and if it will take place at the Colosseum, but not even where, that is whether inside or outside the Flavian Amphitheater (the other name of the Colosseum), which has not hosted events of this type for thousands of years.

Nor is it clear whether the UFC rules would actually allow such a thing: Musk and Zuckerberg are very different in terms of physical characteristics, especially in weight (the former weighs 10-15 kg more than the latter), which in theory would put them in two different categories. And that they tend not to be able to compare. But if this really is “the greatest fight in the history of the world“, then anything can happen.

the editorial staff of Italian Tech contacted both Meta and the Ministry of Culture to confirm these rumors: we will update this page when and if we have an answer

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

