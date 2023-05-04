The Italian Institute of Technology and the future Bang between AI, robotics and nanomaterials

This article is taken from the Italian Tech special on newsstands on May 4 with Repubblica, dedicated to research and excellence centers in Italy

All images are by Matteo Capone/Contrasto.

“We are not a university and we are not a generalist research center, because we don’t do certain things”: before telling us what the Italian Institute of Technology is, of which he has been scientific director since the autumn of 2019, Giorgio Metta told us what it is not. That’s equally important, because it’s also what it’s not that differentiates IIT from other tech hubs in the country.

IIT was founded at the end of 2003 on the initiative of the then ministers Tremonti and Moratti to “fill an Italian technological gap and create something that was missing”, Metta told us again: “The idea was to connect research and companies, based on the concept of technology transfer towards the market”. To ensure that ideas have the possibility of becoming products, in a nutshell.

Twenty years of IIT history

The first scientific director was Roberto Cingolani e Genoa was chosen as the seat because “in the city there was a decline in large-scale industry and many good and unexploited skills, which we could seize and bring into IIT”. It was not an easy choice, from many points of view and with much resistance from other scientific research centres. “Every time a new thing is born and money is invested to create it, there is always the question: why not use that money to strengthen an existing thinginstead of making a new one? – reasoned Metta together with us – But the idea was precisely to have something new, to give life to a new model: if I put more money into the CNR, for example, I don’t create a new thing. I simply put more money into the CNR”.

The idea was to “do something similar to what they do at Harvard, of have an international approach, with wages adequate to the world market and capable of attracting researchers”. At the basis of everything, the concept of technology transfer and the relationship with companies and what is known in jargon as tenure tracki.e. the evaluation of the researchers’ work over a period of 7-8 years, with precise and defined parameters and also on the basis of the patents they are able to file: “Here they enjoy a fair amount of freedom and they also curiosity-driven research”, Metta told us. And yet, in fact, “among the parameters with which they are evaluated there is also how much technology transfer they make”.

Today the activity of IIT is distributed in 3 central research laboratories concentrated in the Genoese area, as well as in 11 other satellite centers in Italy and in two laboratories in the USA, at MIT and Harvard University. Over 1900 people work within IIT: more than half of the researchers come from abroad, 31% are of 60 different nationalities, 21% are Italians who have returned home. Since 2006, IIT has won approximately 750 projects from competitive calls for funding for a total value of over 380 million euros: among these, 59 are funded by the European Research Council, for a value of 75 million euro. In 2022 the value of commercial projects was over 11 million euros and in all there are 33 companies born from the technologies developed in the institute’s laboratories and almost 1300 patents.

According to his multi-year scientific plan, IIT is focused on 4 strategic research sectors, corresponding to as many domains in which it is divided: Robotics, Nanomaterials, Technologies for Life Sciences and Computational Sciences. When we asked Metta what her favorite was, or whatever it will be more important in the years to come, smiled. And then she gave us a very clear answer: “In the scientific world it is said that the future will be Bang, an acronym that stands for bits, atoms, neurons and genes”. What does it mean? “It means that we will be able to combine various disciplines and skills, from computer science to chemistry to medicine, to program new robots, create new materials, understand how the brain works and heal people.” And what has this to do with the 4 domains into which IIT is divided? It has to do with why there is one that the others could hardly work without: “Artificial intelligence will have an impact on everything, and the domain that deals with it (Computational sciences, ed) is the most concrete and transversal to the others, which are more experimental – explained Metta – The new molecules are studied at the computers and with the help of AI, genomics is done on computers, automation and robots go from computers, nanomaterials are created on computers”. Without AI, all these things could not be done, or could be done much more slowly: “We accelerate thanks to artificial intelligence”.





Computational sciences and personalized medicines

The point is that “AIs give enormous advantages especially in the face of an enormous amount of data, they give speed and an almost immediate response”, as he reminded us Marco De Vivo, current head of the Computational Sciences domain. In practice it means that one can “design on the computer, simulate expensive experiments with not necessarily positive results to understand where to go, in which direction, exactly as one plans a house before building it”. Again: “It is possible to estimate the behavior of a new drug over time, understand how it will act within an organism, it is possible to think about personalized medicine and the so-called drug delivery, i.e. drugs created specifically for a person and for an organ precise and distributed in the body over time”.

It can do what it does IAMA Therapeuticsa startup co-founded within IIT by De Vivo and Laura Cancedda, which combines neuroscience and chemistry to create new compounds that become drugs against central nervous system disorders: born in 2020, it raised 8 million euros from investors Italians.









Robotics, from iCub to tiny seeds

An IIT domain that needs no introduction, and which obviously bases a large part of its work on AI, is that of Robotics, directed by Barbara Mazzolai. The most famous robot of all is obviously iCub: born in 2009, now in its third generation, it looks like a child, has 53 movement joints and is also an open source research platform, shared with 40 laboratories around the world. But inside IIT there is not only him and there are not only humanoid robots: there are also much smaller ones, but no less important. Mazzolai explained to us that “within a couple of years we will have edible robotsbiodegradable, reusable”, because “we cannot have robots that help the environment but at the same time have an impact on the environment, they become waste and must then be disposed of”.

A great example are the tiny artificial seeds developed within the I-Seed project: “They are inert but they are able to move with the wind or to penetrate the ground as the humidity varies – Mazzolai told us again – They generate fluorescence if they come into contact with mercury or other materials dangerous for crops and can thus be detected by drones equipped with lidar”. And they are totally biodegradable: “By 2025 we will use machines like this for reforestation and land monitoring, based on principles of soft robotics, for which there is very strong interest from companies”. Which is important because the concept of technology transfer is vital for everyone within IIT.

Nanomaterials to give new life to waste

Obviously it is also for those of Nanomaterials, as confirmed by the researcher Giovanni Perotto: “We are participating in the European project Fishskin, which has waste from the food industry as its primary source, such as fish skin that comes from aquaculture tanks and which, thanks to technology, we can transform into leather”. It is circular economy in its purest form, and IIT is doing it together with Icelandic startup Nordic Fish Leather: a first patent has already been filed, a second should be registered by 2023 and the arrival on the market of the first clothes made in this way is scheduled for 2024.

Technologies for life sciences, discover the brain

Instead, the conclusion of the incredible and fascinating research they are carrying out inside a Lifetech, the domain directed by Tommaso Fellin, who has been trying to understand the sensory perception of the brain since 2009: “What happens when we are stimulated in hearing, touch, sight, taste or smell? Why do some neurons fire and others don’t? Why do some light up for a long time and some light up briefly?” If you could answer these questions, you could replicate the so-called spatio-temporal firing pattern of neurons, map it and reproduce it. For what? “The most obvious application concerns amputees and prostheses – Fellin told us – Nerve endings can still send signals to the portion of the brain that controlled the hand that is no longer there, which instead is still there and can be stimulated”. Simplifying, the idea is that a prosthesis can be used not only to grasp a cup but also to perceive whether it is hot or cold.

Not only that: “This could lead to new approaches for the development of artificial intelligences”, because “the neural networks of human intelligence can be replicated in the artificial networks of AI, which will thus interpret the world‘s signals more correctly and be more intelligent”. Smarter AIs by studying the human brain with the help of AIs. Exactly as Metta had told us at the beginning, after all.

