“Our model is a natural evolution of social networks. An evolution that I believe cannot be stopped “. Andrea Iervolino is CEO of tatoo. It is a social network that he founded in 2018. Today he has 350 thousand users, according to company data. Quadrupled since the beginning of the year. A sudden growth, “made without spending on marketing”, explains Iervolino, but which convinced the company to take the big step: listing on Euronext Growth in Paris, the most sensitive list of European tech companies.

Tatatu will aim for a capitalization of 1.6 billion. These days Iervolino is in the French capital, where the bell will ring on Wednesday 19 October that will kick off the first negotiations of his company. “We hope to play it”, he says, betraying a moment of superstition.

Film producer by profession, digital entrepreneur as a challenge

Born in 1987 in Cassino, Iervolino is a film producer. His company, the Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, is already listed in Milan. Has produced so far 80 film. Some of these presented in Venice, such as Waiting for the barbarians by Ciro Guerra: “Being a producer is the profession I was born with. We make films in English, but with a strong Italian matrix, ”he explains. In 2018 he was appointed by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, Cavaliere del Lavoro. Shortly thereafter he founded Tatatu with his partner Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri and a conviction: the model of social platforms is close to an epochal change. “Today 80% of people have understood that social networks are not free. And 100% know that their online activities are exploited by tech giants “. Tatatu is the solution of him.

A social, a “superapp”, as he defines it, which pays people for the value created by their use. The data provided by the company gives growing users. As well as the turnover: 47.3 million in 2021climbed to 53.7 in the first six months of the current year. “We expect to reach 1.5 million users by the end of 2022 and to reach between 60 and 80 million users by 2026”, the forecast. But what makes Tatatu different from other apps? “Basically, a concept that I believe is destined to change the cards in the industry. We call it the data sharing economy ”.

How the idea of ​​Tatatu was born

The entrepreneur’s reasoning starts from an assumption: social networks are born as free platforms, but their value lies in the activities carried out by users. Content creators first claimed their role, and today they earn from platforms. But one piece was missing: “The value created by those who use the contents and services of the platform. Because on social media any action, any like, post, video or chat creates value “. Passive fruition too.

Tatatu pays those who use it. How? Through token. € 0.25 tokens called Ttu coin. They earn money by chatting, watching videos, sharing posts. Each action has its own reward. And how does Tatatu make money? “Through three ways: advertising; an ecommerce that works either with our tokens or with a mix of tokens and real money; and selling products paid for in tokens in physical channels linked to our company, such as the London Metropolitan Market”, A company of which the Iervolino holding is majority owner.

Tatatu is an ecosystem. And it aims to grow. “Our currency is not a cryptocurrency. It cannot be sold, or withdrawn from the bank. It’s more of a points system than anything else, ”he explains. All based on a paradigm shift in the use of digital: making sure that those who generate the value of the data have part of that value.

The complicated challenge to the technological giants

It’s hard to say if Tatatu has already entered the radar of the tech giants. It is even more difficult to imagine if they can somehow see it as a threat. Iervolino somehow challenges them, because they “exploit people’s activities” and people “know they are exploited”. “I am proposing a new thing. I hope that with the listing in Paris the headlights come on on this model. It is more democratic. I believe that European legislators should also take this into account, ”she adds.

The tech giants, the big social networks, were all born in the United States. They are based there Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp. Today new realities, such as TikTok, come from China. And they triggered a change taking place. Some reports created by the Chinese giants have been copied from the American ones. The structures, the power relations change, the source from which possible innovations arrive. tatoo wants to join this game. In a sector dominated by monopolies which, however, has already shown that it does not like a single king for too long. Only one holder of the title.

“We are ready to play our part. Users are treated as unpaid workers. Tatatu is the demonstration that there is an alternative business model, based on the sharing of value and not on its appropriation by the technological giants ”. The challenge has just begun. The bell that will ring at the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday will echo somewhat like that of the first round of a match. And on the square, duration and outcome is always an unknown factor.