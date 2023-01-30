Listen to the audio version of the article

There is also an Italian start-up, led by women, active in the underwater world of the Internet of Underwater Things, among the most innovative in the world selected by the World Economic Forum. WSense was in fact awarded as the most innovative company in the world in the collection and management of data for the purpose of protecting the oceanic environment, selected by the Wef as the only Italian company and awarded the Ocean Data Challenge recognition, within the session “The Earth Data Revolution”.

International excellence in the new frontier of the submarine Internet of Things, WSense is a company deep-techborn as a spinoff of the La Sapienza University of Rome and specialized in underwater monitoring and communication systems.

Based on patented technologies, these systems use acoustic waves – similar to those used by dolphins, but without interfering with them – and wireless optical technologies that paved the way for the Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT).

It is a potential global market, that of underwater wireless communication, estimated at 3.5 billion dollars, for which an annual increase of 22% is expected until 2027.

Active since 2017, WSense today counts on a team of over 40 engineers and researchers – with offices in Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom – and counts among its customers the Italian Ministry of Defense and companies such as Leonardo, Leroy, Saipem, Terna, Enea , Ingv and the National Oceanography Centre.