For the second time, the PoliMove team of the Politecnico di Milano won the victory on the Texas circuit of the last race of the world championship reserved for unmanned cars, the famous Indy Autonomous Challenge which is arousing more and more interest: the single-seaters are really strong (they reach 300 per hour) and the races are more and more spectacular.

So for the next round of the championship, January 7 in Las Vegas, the organizers are expecting the public of the big events.





And, once again, on that occasion, the Italian car will be among the favorites among the various university teams – organized for the race by Energy Systems Network.

21 teams of over 500 university students from 39 universities in 11 countries competed on the Texas Motor Speedway track. The PoliMOVE team of the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering, led by prof. Sergio M. Savaresi, one of the leading international groups in the field of automotive control, intelligent vehicles and smart mobility.

Teams come from all over the world and at the Indy Autonomous Challenge they compete to advance self-driving car technology as much as possible. And, consequently, accelerate the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles with the implementation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Contests are a platform for students to excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).





The teams program Dallara AV-21 autonomous racing cars. Yes, the very Italian Dallara: the machines are all the same, only the software changes. There are a number of lidar sensors, radar and optical cameras, along with artificial intelligence algorithms. It is these “things” that govern the machines. And it is precisely “these things” that the Polimi team has done better than the others.

No further mechanical, aerodynamic or engine modifications are permitted. Electronics and sensors are also the same for all teams. These are the technical constraints of the first Indy Autonomous Challenge: the competition is 100% focused on the artificial intelligence algorithms that are developed by the teams. In short, to win, we need to innovate precisely in the most important sector for self-driving cars.

In Indianapolis the first competition in the world reserved for self-driving cars by Vincenzo Borgomeo

24 October 2021

