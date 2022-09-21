The Italian Tech Week, the largest Italian event on technology and innovation, is sold out. The free online registrations, which opened last September 5th, sold out in just two weeks: those who have booked will be able to attend the events in attendance on 29 and 30 September next, including the conversation between guest star Patrick Collisonco-founder of Stripe, and John Elkannpresident and CEO of Exor, as well as president of Ferrari and Stellantis.

Those who have not been able to book a ticket will still be able to follow the Conference in streaming on Italian Techthe Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies that organized the event, and on the websites of all the publications of the publishing group, including Republic, The print e The XIX Century.

ITW 2022 Manuel Agnelli and Achille Lauro at the Italian Tech Week: how to register to see them live by Ernesto Assante September 16, 2022



More, on the italiantechweek.com websiteon September 29th and 30th a console will be available that will allow you to choose what to see among the 150 (and more) events of the eventhosted by the OGR of Turin: just a click will be enough to go from the main stage of the Fucine Hall to the Duomo area.

The live broadcast of the Italian Tech Week will be available both in Italian and in English: both days will start at 9 and will end around 19; the closing of the two days is entrusted to two extraordinary artists who will talk about innovations in the world of music: Manuel Agnelli e Achille Lauro.

But there is much more to follow, as he wrote Riccardo Luna, director of Italian Techin the editorial on the Conference: “Why is it worth being there? Because ITWeek 2022 is the largest Italian event on innovation, technology and startups. The numbers say it: more than 150 speakers from all over the world; 8 plenary sessions; 10 thematic panels; 16 masterclasses to learn innovation from the protagonists; 3 major competitions that for the first time they are held within the Italian Tech Week (the Gammadonna Award, the PNI Startup of the Year Award and the Investors Club Business Angel of the Year Award); and a special debate with the protagonists who in these 10 years have contributed to making Italy a country where it is a little less difficult to make a successful startup “.

Finally: “Next to the 4 boxes, an Expo area where you can discover and try out new technologies and admire an exhibition of digital art “.