Respectable results in this field, the so-called Space Economy, which is now being talked about everywhere and which is in full expansion, such as to triple the turnover of at least 350 billion within 20 years and perhaps less, according to various analysts and investment banks. . We have large industries in the sector, over 250 SMEs consolidated in the field and many innovative start-ups trying to emerge, as well as universities and excellent research institutions.

The money on the pot has actually been doubled by the Draghi government compared to the past, two billion more than in previous years. Minister Vittorio Colao, delegate for space, then bequeathed an unusual distribution of funds and a reorganization of the overall governance of the space sector, which sees the Italian Space Agency in a different role from the past.

Asi in fact, born and always lived under the ministry of universities and research, now refers to this ministry only for the scientific level, honestly in a rather vague way. On the other hand, strategic decisions are taken by a committee of 13 ministries, the Comint, and by the Prime Minister. In short, a radical change.

There was then another important step with the so-called “Quirinal Treaty” between Italy and France for a strengthened bilateral cooperation, which some critics thought favored France as a leader in the European space sector. In addition to the substantial contribution to the European Space Agency, ESA, of which we are the third contributors after Germany and almost on a par with France, the PNRR and the increase in funding provides for a billion, which will be managed by ESA, through its important factory located in Frascati, Esrin, a decision that also aroused some internal controversy.

In any case, they will be used for essential developments such as that of the new Vega vector, European, but in fact conceived and developed thanks to Avio di Colleferro, and finally a constellation of small satellites for Earth observation, Iris. Not to forget the highly qualified support for the Artemis lunar program, which sees us in the front row.