The James Dyson Award opens today for nominations from young inventors and inventors with ideas for improving the planet. Since 2005, the award has invited undergraduates and recent graduates in engineering and design to tackle a global problem, from environmental issues to the improvement of medical devices. The winners of the past editions have devised solutions to improve the reuse of plastics (Plastic Scanner) and the biodegradability of materials (MarinaTex, AuREUS), as well as improve home medical diagnostics (Blue Box, HOPES).

In eighteen editions, the competition has awarded 390 idea e over 70% of last year’s global winners are marketing their inventions.

Sir James Dyson, the founder of the prizehe said: “We are looking for young engineers who are ready to solve problems in a sustainable way, using less energy and materials, and who want to improve the world through their ideas. Young people have ideas that can change things for the better and for this they should be encouraged. The James Dyson Award gives them the chance to further their inventions and I’m looking forward to judging this year’s nominations. Good luck!“Uh

What’s at stake

Cash prize. The global winners receive a cash prize of €34,000 and the national winners receive €5,600 to put into practice the next steps in the development of their invention. Media coverage. Previous winners have highlighted how the visibility of the award has been one of the most valuable contributions to getting their ideas off the ground. Support to the winners of previous editions Last year the Prize launched a network dedicated to the winners of previous editions for the commercialization of their inventions; events and networking opportunities for winners to connect, share experiences and consider mentoring among winners.

Each participating country and region will award a national winner (€5,600) and two national runners-up. The national winners are chosen by an external judging panel in collaboration with Dyson. Last year the award was launched for the first time in Thailand and Turkey, while this year the competition will be held in Portugal. The national winners then move on to the international selection and awards stage, where Dyson selects the global winners.

How to apply

Applicants register via an online form available on the James Dyson Award website. Applicants must explain what their invention is about, how it works and what their development process was. The best submissions are those that solve a real problem, are clearly explained, show iterative development, provide proof of physical prototyping, and provide supporting images and videos. The deadline to apply is midnight on 19 July 2023.