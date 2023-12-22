The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered a cosmic monster that challenges assumptions of the early universe

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made an exciting new discovery, spotting a massive, dusty galaxy that is producing hundreds of stars a year. Named AzTECC71, this galaxy challenges previous assumptions about the prevalence of such star-forming centers in the early universe.

Astronomers working on the COSMOS-Web collaboration identified AzTECC71 as a star-forming dust galaxy that has been shrouded in a veil of dust, making it difficult to observe. This discovery challenges the belief that such galaxies were rare in the early universe, suggesting that they may be more common than previously thought.

AzTECC71 has been described as a “real monster” by researchers and is forming hundreds of stars annually, offering new insights into a hidden population of galaxies. If confirmed, this discovery could imply that the early universe contained much more dust than initially thought.

The COSMOS-Web project, co-led by UT Associate Professor Caitlin Casey, aims to map up to 1 million galaxies in a patch of sky the size of three full moons. With the help of JWST, the team has been able to study the properties of heavily obscured galaxies, expanding our understanding of the early universe.

The discovery of AzTECC71 is a significant advance in our observation capabilities, allowing scientists to delve into the details of the formation and evolution of these galaxies. The research, which has been published in The Astrophysical Journal, marks a milestone in our understanding of the early universe and takes us a step closer to unlocking the secrets of galaxies shrouded in cosmic dust.

Share this: Facebook

X

