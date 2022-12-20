ARC SYSTEM WORKS (ARC SYSTEM WORKS) Asian branch announced that the Japanese digital download version of the super-powerful girl vs. mahjong game “TWO JONG CELL!!”, which is now on sale at the PlayStation Store in Japan, will be available on January 10, 2023 (Two ) is listed on the PlayStation Store in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and game-related information is released.

The game introduction pointed out that “TWO JONG CELL!!” is a mahjong game that can be forced to use “custom rules” in the game, and use functions such as superpowers that will surprise even mahjong lovers. Not only mahjong masters, but even casual players who want to appreciate the gorgeous animation style can fully experience the fun of this game.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

story content

A mahjong duel with irregular combinations of superpowers! ? In the mahjong-popular school “Lingshang Academy”, the player will communicate with 6 heroines as a transfer student. Form a partner with the girl you like and become the strongest in the school!

Use technology (Trick) and ability (Skill) to compete!

Two new elements, “Kizuna Trick” and “Extreme Skill”, have been added to the rules, allowing players to play in-depth games. “Kizuna Trick” is a technique to cooperate with a partner. Can be used after consuming dedicated points. For example, one of your own cards can be exchanged with your partner’s card. And “Extreme Skill” is the ability of each partner that can be activated in stages. It will affect the original rules of mahjong. After using this ability, you can create tiles that cannot be played in normal mahjong.

More intense online battles!

This game supports the online battle mode that is indispensable in mahjong games. In addition to playing 2vs2 battles with your favorite heroine as a partner, you can also play mahjong’s fun 4-player battles.

And in the 4-player battle, everyone has special skills, and the sticks are flying wildly, just like watching a mahjong animation, you can appreciate the super gorgeous picture effects and play exciting games.





Fiery red burning Lizhi hot soul

Haru Raspberry (CV: Maeda Kaori)

A transfer student who transfers to “Ryogami Academy” on the way. In fact, as a mahjong player, her qualifications are not high, but her love for mahjong is no less than others. However, because I love mahjong too much, it happens that I blush at the critical moment of the game (if the card type or idea is discovered).

He once said, “If all of them are discovered, just use Lizhi to end it.” Turning the disadvantages into advantages. Riichi mahjong type with thick lines.

The ambiguous treasure card explodes SAMURAI

Summer Love=Virgin Fuzz (CV: Koshimizu Ami)

The president of the Kendo Club, no, it is more appropriate to say that it is an invader. Born in the United States, he is an American-Japanese hybrid who grew up in the United States. Influenced by his Japanese grandfather, he developed a strong interest in Japanese culture, so he went to Japan to study alone.

Because of his one-sided knowledge and natural ability to act, he resolutely “kicked” the kendo club not long after studying abroad. He stole the president’s position just because of his interest and arrogance. Afterwards, using that as a base, he turned Japanese culture upside down.

The fastest named swimmer in the academy

Ice Rain Fog (CV: Ueda Kana)

The absolute trump card and president of the swimming club. Suffers from a fairly severe swimming addiction that will jump into any place where there is water. The purpose of going to school is only because there is a large swimming pool in the school, so most of the time I skip class to go swimming.

Because the swimming club is used as a private facility to enter and leave at will, so even though she has national swimming ability, the members of the swimming club are still quite afraid of her.

Unbreakable Point Stick Chairman

Liuyiyuan Camellia (CV: Tachibana Rika)

Chairman of the Budget Management Committee.

The student council president who acts as a vacant is actually the leader of the students. As descendants of the founder of the academy, their status has been guaranteed since enrollment. Regardless of right or wrong, all kinds of money, people, strategies, etc., are always coming, and they think that their rule is absolute.

“Big trees attract the wind” self-actualism. Completely eradicate the rebels by playing mahjong.

I’m going crazy for you today too♪ I’m going crazy♪

Wan Qiang Wei Lan Lan (CV: Tomaru Chiyo)

The president of the boxing club and the lawless boss in the school. He is a thrill-seeking mahjong player who likes to do various dangerous behaviors when playing mahjong.

“TObasare ya”, which manages hobbies and real income, relieves the pressure of mahjong that other students have suffered through mahjong (self-destruction due to dangerous card combos).

He only started boxing to exercise his body, but he became a capable person with a professional qualification certificate before he knew it.

No Limit Dealer God

Hiroko Minegami (CV: Izawa Shiori)

Although apparently vacant, the student council president who has dominated the academy for many years has actually been the leader. Manipulating the teaching staff and the education committee behind the scenes, he is the real ruler of the academy.

Its true identity is a non-human being hidden in the “Card of the Age of God” hidden in the school shrine. If you find a student you are satisfied with, you will lure him to your own shrine, and force him to play infinite games. By doing this, you will be able to relieve boredom.

Detailed information about the Japanese digital download version of “TWO JONG CELL!!” can be found on the official website and fan page of the Asian branch of ARC SYSTEM WORKS.

Product information