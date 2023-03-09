What’s the use of great sound with true wireless earphones if they are so uncomfortable that you don’t want to wear them? This is exactly what Apple understood very well with its AirPods. They don’t always sound the best, but they are wonderfully comfortable to wear.

JBL would like to hit a similar notch with the Reflect Aero TWS! The earphones should of course offer a very good sound, but also “all-day comfort”.

In addition, of course, there is ANC, which can now be found on most earphones.

But how does it look in practice? Can the JBL Reflect Aero TWS convince here? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to JBL for making the Reflect Aero TWS available for this test.

The JBL Reflect Aero TWS are quite compact earphones. This applies to the earphones themselves, but also to the charging box.

The latter is pleasantly compact at 70 x 35 x 33 mm! This should easily fit in most pockets. The weight is also not excessive at 58g (46g without earphones).

JBL currently offers the earphones in four colors. I have the slightly more exotic “Mint” color.

In terms of quality, the charging box makes a very good impression. This is made of plastic, but feels good and valuable. I especially like the slightly matte texture.

However, we can see from the hinge that we are not dealing with absolute premium earphones here either.

At first glance, the Reflect Aero TWS catch the eye mainly because of the “wings”. JBL calls these small silicone wings “Powerfins”. These should significantly improve the hold and fit of the earphones, especially when moving.

The earphones themselves are based on a fairly classic “earplug” shape.

Fortunately, the battery life is quite long at up to 8 hours. In practice, however, you get closer to 5-6 hours with ANC. The charging box can charge the earphones twice before they have to be connected to the mains.

The charging box is charged via USB C.

wearing comfort

JBL advertises the Reflect Aero with the particularly good wearing comfort. The JBL Reflect Aero are also definitely more comfortable earphones!

The fit is good and the “wings” are also well implemented. These are not quite as tight as some other models, which I find more comfortable.

However, the earphones are still quite wide. This is not optimal, especially if you have very narrow ears. This is also a bit of my criticism, the fit is great, it holds very well and the “wings” are well implemented, but the earphones are quite wide.

Therefore I would rate the wearing comfort with a 2 to 2-.

ANC und Ambient Aware

The JBL Reflect Aero TWS naturally bring ANC with them. I was positively surprised here! The ANC of the earphones is good to very good!

The strength of the ANC is above average for this class of earphones. Humming and whirring are practically completely suppressed and even more complex noises are noticeably muffled.

There is no white noise or a feeling of pressure, great!

In addition to ANC, we also have an Ambient Aware mode, which specifically lets through or amplifies noise. This mode is not perfect, but similar to ANC it is good.

How do the JBL Reflect Aero TWS sound?

Let’s get to the most important question, how do the JBL Reflect Aero sound. To be honest the earbuds sound different than I expected!

Normally, JBL always goes for a “bathtub” sound signature. A bathtub sound signature means that we have a lot of bass and a lot of highs, but the mids are lowered. This sound signature is very popular because it radiates quite a lot of liveliness and dynamics. However, watching this can negatively affect votes.

As you may already be able to tell from this introduction, the JBL Reflect Aero TWS do not rely on this sound signature.

But let’s start with them heights. The heights of the JBL Reflect Aero are pretty much perfect in my opinion! These are wonderfully clear and clean. The highs have a good brilliance and pleasant sharpness. But they also don’t look overly sharp or piercingly pointed.

But the biggest surprise was that Mitten. I like the mids of the earbuds! These are very beautiful, full and natural. Especially voices appear wonderfully clear and clean. The mids aren’t too strong either, which would result in a tinny sound. Especially if you value a slightly better representation of voices and singing, you will like the JBL Reflect Aero!

Certainly for many it is Bass extremely important for earphones. The bass of the JBL Reflect Aero isn’t bad or weak either. However, I would describe the bass as quite neutral. This one is bold, but doesn’t seem overly bloated or overdone. Music sounds wonderfully full and the bass is appropriate.

However, if you are looking for bass bombers, you must either choose other earphones or help with EQ.

In general, the JBL Reflect Aero have a fairly neutral and calm sound. For my personal taste I would prefer a touch more bass, but the highs and mids are an absolute hit for me. The highs in particular maintain a very good balance between brilliance and roundness, so that they are not too sharp or pointed.

Other JBL earphones sometimes have a bit more “kick”, but especially if you value good voices and are perhaps not looking for bass bombers, these are the best JBL earphones that I have had my hands on so far.

The general tonal resolution is also impeccable!

Conclusion

The Reflect Aero TWS stand out a bit more from the other JBL earphones than I expected.

Mainly because of the sound. The Reflect Aero TWS rely on a fairly well-balanced sound with a very high level of naturalness and a focus on the voice/vocals.

Although the earphones have a good bass, it cannot be described as “extreme”. The bass is comparatively neutral and natural. The mids, on the other hand, are neutral to minimally raised, the same applies to the highs. This gives the Reflect Aero TWS a very exciting sound signature.

In addition, there is an above-average ANC, good wearing comfort and a chic design!

So if the sound signature of the earphones appeals to you, then go for it! There is little to be said against this.