Kenko has recently launched a new generation of filters that you can play with~~ White Mist NO.1 White Mist filter can effectively suppress the contrast between highlights and shadows, allowing you to easily create diffuse when shooting backlight or some special scenes Effect, so that the work can be presented with the taste and feeling of the old lens.

Compared with the previous Black Mist filter, Kenko’s newly released White Mist NO.1 white fog filter also uses a similar diffusion material, but according to the official statement, White Mist NO.1 provides a stronger contrast suppression effect than Black Mist. , and suppress the saturation to create a unique light color system, allowing users to easily obtain a diffuse effect when shooting backlight or some light source scenes, making the backlight atmosphere more vivid, and its halo can create a unique nostalgia Breath, so that players who like the atmosphere of old lens images can get full satisfaction through this filter assistance. At present, the filter meter will be released in various calibers such as 49-82mm. If you are interested, you can add it to the recent purchase list!

▲ No filter applied.

▲ White Mist NO.1 White fog filter applied.

▲ No filter applied (left); White Mist NO.1 white fog filter applied (right)

▲ No filter applied.

▲ White Mist NO.1 White fog filter applied.

Via: Kenko en