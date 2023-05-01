The key to breaking through the shortcomings of Apple’s on-screen keyboard!The new “flat haptic technology” can pop up buttons from the surface of the screen | TechNews Technology News

Ever since Apple launched the iPhone, which replaced a physical keyboard with an on-screen virtual keyboard, the company has been the biggest advocate for its efforts to replace physical keyboards with touch-sensitive keyboards. However, the on-screen keyboard has always had the problem of lack of tactility and keystroke depth. Although Apple has never stopped developing various on-screen keyboard patented technologies, the flat tactile technology (flat tactile technology) launched by Carnegie Mellon University recently panel haptics), which may become the mainstream of dynamic keyboard development in the future.

Dynamic keyboard (dynamic keyboard) has become the next wave of future keyboard development direction. The feature of the dynamic keyboard is that the function of each key can be changed according to the application program the user is using or the work being processed at the moment.

The lack of keystroke feel and the inability to touch type are the biggest disadvantages of the on-screen keyboard

At present, the most common dynamic keyboard is the on-screen keyboard on iPhone and iPad, which is more suitable for inputting a small amount of text. Due to the lack of tactility and keystroke feeling (the depth of the key travel when pressing keys), many people will not only have The unsatisfactory situation of Kaka also lacks the pleasure of button feedback. In addition, there is a dynamic keyboard that retains the form of physical keys, which uses electronic ink or OLED keycaps, which can change the function of specific keys as needed.

For the above-mentioned lack of keystrokes, the simplest solution is to simulate it through the tactile feedback mechanism. The “touch trackpad” on the current Mac provides a satisfactory tactile feedback experience. But when it comes to keyboards, the feeling of having a keystroke is only part of the experience. When the user taps the virtual buttons on the on-screen keyboard, he does not feel the feeling of touching a single button at all, but only the feeling of touching a whole piece of glass. Because of this, users who can touch type can easily type keys without looking at the traditional physical keyboard, but if they change to the on-screen keyboard, they cannot do the same.

A pop-up button is generated instantly in one second, and the size and shape of the button can be changed arbitrarily in the future

To solve this problem, Apple demonstrated a solution in a 2018 patent, which uses electrostatic charges to simulate the feel of the edge of each button, but compared to Carnegie Mellon University’s Future Interfaces Group (Future Interfaces) The planar haptic technology proposed by two researchers in the United States, FIG. 2, seems to be superior because the technology immediately pops up keys that are almost the same as those on a physical keyboard.

The researchers created embedded electroosmotic pumps (EEOPs) just 1.5mm thick that move liquid crystals by applying an electric field rather than using moving parts. It is equipped with an equally thin liquid reservoir under it, and the top is an elastic surface structure, which can generate pop-up buttons in a second. Each button is close to 5mm in height and has sufficient hardness, and it will feel solid when pressed.

Although the function of each button can be changed at present, the size and shape of the button cannot be changed. But the research team’s long-term goal is to achieve pixel-level pop-up buttons, where each button can change size and shape at will. Perhaps this technology may not meet the extreme requirements of keyboard purists for the full-travel keystroke experience, but it can provide most users with a satisfactory typing experience compared to the on-screen keyboard.

(Source of the first picture: screenshot of the video)