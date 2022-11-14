Home Technology The key to deeper exploration of celestial bodies, NASA’s flexible heat shield is tested and recovered | TechNews Technology News
Technology

The key to deeper exploration of celestial bodies, NASA’s flexible heat shield is tested and recovered | TechNews Technology News

by admin
The key to deeper exploration of celestial bodies, NASA’s flexible heat shield is tested and recovered | TechNews Technology News

To perform more diverse extraterrestrial landing missions, the probe also needs more advanced heat shields to protect precious payloads. NASA recently completed orbital testing and successful recovery of the LOFTID inflatable reducer and heat shield, a $93 million device that could play a key role in future Mars, Venus and Titan launches.

At 4:49 a.m. EST on November 10, an Atlas V rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, deploying NOAA’s JPSS-2 weather satellite and NASA’s LOFTID inflatable reducer.

LOFTID is a technology demonstration of an inflatable reentry system, a new flexible heat shield that inflates and deploys after going into space, so size is not limited by the rocket payload fairing. After the payload was released, the 6-meter-diameter shield was inflated with nitrogen gas to open, slowing the spacecraft’s orbital speed to Mach 0.7. According to a NASA live broadcast, the heat shield re-entered the atmosphere after fully inflating at 125 kilometers above the ground, followed by deployment of the parachute. It continued to slow down the descent process, and finally splashed down in the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii and recovered by a barge.

In the past, the size of payloads to the Martian surface was limited to about 1.5 metric tons, but the flexible heat shield using inflatable technology saves some weight and can carry heavier payloads of 20 to 40 metric tons.

The technology also provides another solution for landing on Mars with an ultra-thin atmosphere (low drag), where parachutes are generally inconvenient to put small payloads (such as the Spirit and Opportunity rovers) on Mars, while larger payloads ( For example, the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers) must rely on rocket-powered equipment to safely land on the surface of Mars.

The mission represents one step closer to the goal of putting down a larger rover on Mars.

(Source of the first image: NASA)

See also  The biggest leak in the history of the game has ended! Teenage hacker who released "GTA6" data was arrested | XFastest News

You may also like

The presence on Facebook & Instagram of deputy...

Aiming at “undersea gold”, Apollo 2 deep-sea mining...

Apple and Epic’s litigation battle is revived, and...

Super cute! G-SHOCK has launched a new “Super...

Apple’s “trash can” Mac Pro duel M1/M2 chip...

OPPO Reno 9 series clear color photos exposed,...

Cool Easter Eggs Found in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Falling budget for gifts? Here are 10 gadgets...

Why hasn’t open data generated a $ 3...

Switch Online has 36 million paid members!Nintendo’s President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy