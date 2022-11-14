To perform more diverse extraterrestrial landing missions, the probe also needs more advanced heat shields to protect precious payloads. NASA recently completed orbital testing and successful recovery of the LOFTID inflatable reducer and heat shield, a $93 million device that could play a key role in future Mars, Venus and Titan launches.

At 4:49 a.m. EST on November 10, an Atlas V rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, deploying NOAA’s JPSS-2 weather satellite and NASA’s LOFTID inflatable reducer.

LOFTID is a technology demonstration of an inflatable reentry system, a new flexible heat shield that inflates and deploys after going into space, so size is not limited by the rocket payload fairing. After the payload was released, the 6-meter-diameter shield was inflated with nitrogen gas to open, slowing the spacecraft’s orbital speed to Mach 0.7. According to a NASA live broadcast, the heat shield re-entered the atmosphere after fully inflating at 125 kilometers above the ground, followed by deployment of the parachute. It continued to slow down the descent process, and finally splashed down in the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii and recovered by a barge.

In the past, the size of payloads to the Martian surface was limited to about 1.5 metric tons, but the flexible heat shield using inflatable technology saves some weight and can carry heavier payloads of 20 to 40 metric tons.

The technology also provides another solution for landing on Mars with an ultra-thin atmosphere (low drag), where parachutes are generally inconvenient to put small payloads (such as the Spirit and Opportunity rovers) on Mars, while larger payloads ( For example, the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers) must rely on rocket-powered equipment to safely land on the surface of Mars.

The mission represents one step closer to the goal of putting down a larger rover on Mars.

(Source of the first image: NASA)