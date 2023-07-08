The “key” to understanding dark matter

Last July 1st, with the successful launch of the Euclid satellite, the foundations were laid for a new and very important step towards the knowledge of the universe, through an understanding of dark matter and dark energy like never before. According to experts Euclid will allow us to discover incredible things.

This new mission ofEuropean Space Agencywhich is currently en route to its final destination in space, will be able to capture images of the sky to allow create the most detailed map of the universe ever made.

Astronomer Henk Hoekstra (of the Leiden Observatory) and physicist Alessandra Silvestri (of the Leiden Institute of Physics) explained: “Euclid is basically a data-gathering machine, but an extremely powerful one. What Hubble covered in 30 years, Euclid can do in a week, in both optical and infrared wavelengths. We are talking about a huge volume of data. We are therefore sure that we can also find the famous needle in the haystack of the universe”.

Thanks to Euclid’s work, for the first time, scientists will finally have access to a type and quantity of data that will allow them to test various theories and study the big questions about the cosmos, such as: “What is the nature of dark matter? Does gravity work differently in certain situations?”

According to Dr. Hoekstra: “It’s the first big step forward for understanding dark energy. Of course we will also learn a lot about galaxies, their formation and other interesting topics, but dark energy and dark matter will really drive this mission.”.

Indeed, Euclid will create a 3D map of one third of the sky, allowing scientists to study the last 10 billion years of the evolution of the universe. However, for now, we will have to wait a few months before the first data starts arriving.

After the successful launch of the Euclid satellite, the excitement and enthusiasm of the scientists is palpable, ready to go hunting for dark matter and, as stated by Dr. Silvestri: “The Best is Yet to Come”.

