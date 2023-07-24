the king of Android tablets has no more secrets

The next Samsung Unpacked will be held on July 26 and will be the launch setting for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, next to the two foldable smartphones Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultrawhich in the last few hours has been shown on the net with a series of renders and an almost complete technical sheet.

The information on the device was released by GizmoChina, which explained that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will not be the only tablet launched by Samsung during the July 26 event: on the contrary, the latter will accompany the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 +. However, the anticipation surrounding the Ultra model is palpable, if only because the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be the best Android tablet on the market for the next year.

According to the leaks, the device will be equipped with a gigantic display Dynamic AMOLED da 14,6″, which should be roughly the same size-wise as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, edging out even Apple’s largest iPad Pro by a couple of inches. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will also have a notch with a Double selfie-camera da 12 MP. Finally, the tablet will be compatible with the S Pen and with the accessory keyboards made by Samsung.

In technical terms, the Galaxy Tab S9 will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC by Qualcomm, probably in the version created in collaboration with Samsung for Galaxy devices, which will guarantee a light boost to the frequencies of the main Core, which will thus reach 3.36 GHz. The RAM of the device will be 12 GB, while the storage will be 512 GB.

Camera side, on the back of the Tab S9 we will have one 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle. Finally, the battery of the device will be 11,200 mAh and will support fast charging up to 45W. The device will be equipped with dual SIM capabilities, although it will have only one physical SIM slot, supporting eSIMs instead. You can take a look at the renderings of the Galaxy Tab S9 at the bottom of this news.

