Announcing the “KOF” offline event postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection” King of Fighters “It will be held for the first time in three years! The venue is scheduled for Sunday, November 13, 2022 Held at Osaki Bright Core Hall in Shinagawa, Tokyo.

Since 2016, “ King of Fighters “As one of the largest offline events of “The King of Fighters” in Japan, it has been attracting attention both inside and outside Japan. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, the 2019 event was postponed until the end of the year, but it will be held safely in 2022. It is the first time in three years. At the event, in addition to the championship battle of the two titles “KOF XV” and “SAMURAI SHODOWN”, various programs such as cosplay events and voice actor events are planned.

Introduction to scheduled activities

Competition (11:00 – 19:00)

The two titles used in this competition are “KOF XV” and “SAMURAI SHODOWN”. The tricks of the competition will be distributed on the KOFes 2022 distribution channel. Challengers who want to compete can apply from the entry form, so apply and fight your opponents!

Cosplay Stage (15:00-16:00)

The inside of the KOFes venue will be open to coser. There will also be stage events and special prizes set up by guest judges. Registration has closed due to the large number of registrations, but if you attended KOFes that day, enjoy the event with the coser!

Guest appearance (11:00-19:00)

Comedy duo who love the fighting game “NO Motion”. Tomoyuki Yano. gentlemen( @nomo_info ) and Hoshino Kotetsu. ( @DonaldTrump ) will focus on stories that make you feel like an expert gamer.

Seira Liu @kkryu_k )

Seira Liu is also a cartoonist and voice actor for Mei Tian Kun (KOF) and Wu Ruika (Samsupi). Recently, he has appeared on TV and radio shows.

Yamazaki Rei ( @Rui_starrysky )

He is the voice actor of the popular character “Chris” resurrected in KOFXV and is an important character in the story.