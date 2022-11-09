Home Technology THE KING OF FIGHTERS Japan’s largest offline event “KOFes” is held for the first time in 3 years!
Announcing the “KOF” offline event postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection”King of Fighters“It will be held for the first time in three years! The venue is scheduled forSunday, November 13, 2022Held at Osaki Bright Core Hall in Shinagawa, Tokyo.

What is KOFes

Since 2016, “King of Fighters“As one of the largest offline events of “The King of Fighters” in Japan, it has been attracting attention both inside and outside Japan. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, the 2019 event was postponed until the end of the year, but it will be held safely in 2022. It is the first time in three years. At the event, in addition to the championship battle of the two titles “KOF XV” and “SAMURAI SHODOWN”, various programs such as cosplay events and voice actor events are planned.

Introduction to scheduled activities

Competition (11:00 – 19:00)

The two titles used in this competition are “KOF XV” and “SAMURAI SHODOWN”. The tricks of the competition will be distributed on the KOFes 2022 distribution channel. Challengers who want to compete can apply from the entry form, so apply and fight your opponents!

Cosplay Stage (15:00-16:00)

The inside of the KOFes venue will be open to coser. There will also be stage events and special prizes set up by guest judges. Registration has closed due to the large number of registrations, but if you attended KOFes that day, enjoy the event with the coser!

Guest appearance (11:00-19:00)

No action.

Comedy duo who love the fighting game “NO Motion”. Tomoyuki Yano. gentlemen( @nomo_info ) and Hoshino Kotetsu. ( @DonaldTrump ) will focus on stories that make you feel like an expert gamer.

Seira Liu @kkryu_k )

Seira Liu is also a cartoonist and voice actor for Mei Tian Kun (KOF) and Wu Ruika (Samsupi). Recently, he has appeared on TV and radio shows.

Yamazaki Rei ( @Rui_starrysky )

He is the voice actor of the popular character “Chris” resurrected in KOFXV and is an important character in the story.

KOFes will be on Sunday, November 13th!

KOFes2022 will beSunday 13 November 2022held. On the day of the event, there will be many activities such as tournament battles and role-playing events. Why not participate in Japan’s largest offline event “KOFes” held for the first time in three years, and interact with fans? Also, participation in KOFes2022 requires registration, so let’s apply from the registration form. The participation fee is 3,000 yen (tax included). For details of KOFes2022, please check KOFes official website.

Overview of KOFes 2022
date and time Sunday, November 13, 2022 10:00-19:00
site Osaki Bright Core Hall (Osaki Station)[新東口]About 5 minutes on foot / Gotanda Station[西口]About a 12-minute walk)
Event participation fee 3,000 yen (tax included)
