the Konica Minolta brand aimed at SMEs

With 150 years of history behind it, Konica Minolta is a company that has always been active in the field of imaging technologies and which for almost twenty years has made a precise choice: to focus on the B2B front of its business, maintaining the core in the printing area, which represents approximately 70% of the group’s worldwide turnover.

“The Italian branch – he tells us Davide Rebosio, Channel Manager of Konica Minolta – effectively manages two brands: the namesake Konica Minolta and DEVELOP. Product types similar to each other, but different positioning and distribution policies”. In recent months, the company has therefore found itself in need of giving a better defined identity to the two brands, starting from distribution policies.

“Historically – explains Rebosio – Konica Minolta has always distributed its products through a network of dealers, thus skipping the distribution ring. This is in light of a series of considerations related to the control and quality of the service”. For a brand positioned at the high end of the offering, the value goes beyond the quality of the product, but extends to the skills and specialization of all the players in the supply chain, “to achieve customer satisfaction that goes beyond the leverage purely economic but concerns all those strategic pre- and post-sales assistance services to maintain our positioning on the market”.

The company has therefore decided to confirm Konica Minolta as a premium brand, with distribution through selected partners, while at the same time starting a process of repositioning the DEVELOP brand.

“We started with an important change of image: DEVELOP presents itself today as an Easy brand, as a Smart solution for the office, which covers that market segment represented by professionals and small and medium-sized businesses that need quality products, without too many complications from an installation and maintenance point of view”.

Hence the decision to open the products to distribution, also in this case with a very specific choice.

“We have chosen not to rely on the best-known national distributors, because ours is not a box-moving policy. Instead, we have identified businesses in the area that are born in the printing world and that we have helped to structure and develop.”

Realities, therefore, that have a specialization very close to the needs of their own customers; entities that tend to be smaller, with one regional or supra-regional coverage.

“This allows us to be present more widely across the territory, offering those who want to join our project the possibility of marketing products with Konica Minolta technology, while maintaining control over the quality of the service through a whole series of tools and support services which we supply directly through the distributor”.

At the moment, the distribution network involves three entities, one for the north west and Tuscany, one for the north east and one for the central south. They are therefore distributors who operate locally, guaranteeing a quality service, creating relationships and promoting customer loyalty.

There is one thing that Rebosio is keen to clarify: “The Develop brand is not a sub-brand. We didn’t create a lighter setup to offer a more aggressive price point. They are the same cars, with the same technologies, distributed through two different commercial channels”.

We are therefore talking about digital hubs, multifunction tools equipped with functions that allow remote control and predictive assistance, thanks to software that monitors performance and possible machine downtime linked to the consumption of materials. Precisely the levels of services, guaranteed both by the technological equipment of the printing systems and by the skills expressed by the partners.

“We also want to help our partners change their approach to the market at a time when customers perhaps perceive little difference between different brands in terms of performance and therefore pay more attention to innovative services and services. On the one hand they can increase customer satisfaction, who sees proactive assistance and an effective presence of the supplier. On the other hand, retailers themselves can bring greater efficiency to their processes, with significant cost savings.”

With the’Remote Supportthe system allows you to interact directly and in real time with the customer through the machine’s display, both to resolve any problems and to guide him in using the machine and its functions.

“We have started a program of training courses, also provided through the distributor, to guide both partners and customers towards a more conscious use of printing and imaging tools. For us, this means going beyond just the negotiating relationship, creating value and increasing loyalty.”

Improving operational efficiency is a key objective for Konica Minolta in the relationship with its partners: “We do not want and cannot have a first price policy, but we want to invest resources in a network that wants to stand out for its ability to provide customer centricity and for its ability to guide him towards better use of the potential of printing tools”.

It is also a clear message for all those retailers who until now had never approached the Konica Minolta brand for its positioning, but who now with DEVELOP can do so by having a distributor to turn to not only for the product but even more so for all the support that they might need.

“We offer an opportunity to create value on a product that is too often treated as a simple peripheral.” Retailers can also count on one local direct interface on the territorywith whom you can interact and are available to intervene directly even alongside you for the first phases of installation or troubleshooting.

“Our goal is not occasional sales, but to work with retailers who are committed to consolidating the relationship with us and our products. We have just started, but in the future we will also create a real certification of our resellers”.

Among the levers that a retailer can play towards its customers, there is certainly no shortage of sustainability.

This is not just a specific commitment made by Konica Minolta in relation to its activities, but a different way of conceiving printing.

“Our printing systems have built-in tools and dashboards that help you understand how they are being used. Our offer includes process digitalization solutions, which lead to the creation of totally paperless workflows. But not only. Since 2009, Konica Minolta has been producing a toner with a substrate made from biomass: this means that a certain percentage of toner is accomplished with components of plant origin. Additionally, more than 75% of the print systems’ bodywork is constructed from recycled plastic. This is why ours are black or dark gray because the material comes from the recycling of plastic materials and their reuse. In addition to controlling energy consumption, our machines have an option that also allows you to filter the ultrafine nanoparticles produced by the printing process, while also improving the quality of the surrounding air.”

Share this: Facebook

X

