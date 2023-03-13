South Korean film studio and game production company Monster Guide Inc. has launched a game based on South Korea on the gaming platform Steam.

A demo of Love Too Easily, an interactive game based on the romantic comedy TV series.

Global media companies such as Netflix and Sony are already launching in interactive story games Realize the possibility of commercial success and invest in it. A video-based game played through this selection called FMV (Full Motion Video), Can provide players with experience that determines the protagonist’s next move, Through these choices you can create your own story and ending.

“Love Too Easily” is an FMV game based on Korean romantic comedy dramas. College student Yeon Woo kissed someone at the drinking table with her friends the night before, Woke up the next morning with a severe headache and pieces. in this case, Even the cell phone has been changed. For Yan Yu’s safe university life, You have to reason about who you kissed at the wine table and what happened the day before.

Traditional FMV games are point-and-click games that select options or simple props in the video, but the difference in “Love Too Easily” is that, A mini-game with various parody elements added as the story progresses. Help the protagonist collect clues directly in the dirty room, Help Yeon Woo prepare to go out based on clues, Real-time TV series and mini-games are connected together, Players can become more and more involved in the TV series.

Representative Oh Hyun-kyung of Monster Guide said in an interview, “We are challenging the traditional The limitations of traditional Korean romantic comedy dramas, and the genre limitations of FMV games. Although the game started as a pure story of the heroine and the bizarre man falling in love, But in this game, who Yeon Woo falls in love with is completely up to the player. “

Monster Guide plans to release the official version of “Love Too Easily” as a Steam computer game, PS4, and PS5 console game in the first half of 2023.