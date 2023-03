Microids and Sloclap recently announced that the Kung Fu experience game “Sifu” currently on sale (PS5 / PS4 / Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC) will be released on March 28, with the addition of “competitive Updates to Arenas mode.

The official also confirmed that “Master” will be launched on the Xbox and Steam platforms on the same day.

In the fourth major update scheduled to be released on March 28, an independent “Arena” mode will be added, including 9 new maps with unique styles. Fans of The Master are in for a treat. Successfully clearing the arena will gradually unlock a large number of new modifiers, doubling the total number, bringing more moves to the protagonist’s Kung Fu skill set. You can also unlock new tricks and exclusive new outfits.

Master is a third-person martial arts action game themed around Chinese kung fu, in which players take on the role of a young kung fu apprentice who is all about vengeance. After his family is murdered by a mysterious group of assassins, he prepares for 8 years, embarking on a revenge journey to find the killer. To overcome the obstacles in front of him, he will rely on his kung fu skills and a magical pendant that can bring him back to life. But the price of this magic is aging with each resurrection.

After “Master” was launched, it was widely praised for its unique creative themes and the smooth movements of Chinese Kung Fu. It sold more than 1 million sets in three weeks, and the cumulative sales have exceeded 1.5 million sets so far. And received three nominations including The Game Awards 2022 Best Independent Game.

Game Information