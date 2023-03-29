It’s called FoReLab, it was launched at the University of Pisa and intends to develop ideas and research projects that characterize industry 5.0, exploiting AI and technological innovation

Industry 5.0 and research have at least one point in common: the propensity to look to the future. Strange to say: we are still in the midst of Industry 4.0. Why then look to the next version? Because the 5.0 model goes far beyond the purely productive sphere: it has to do with resilience, the centrality of the person, environmental sustainability, digital sovereignty. These are all concepts of the inspiring vision of FoReLab – Future-oriented Research Laboratory, set up at the Department of Information Engineering (DII) of the University of Pisa of which it is an integral part.

DII is a prestigious department. Founded by Ugo Tiberio – father of the Italian radar – it counts on eminent teachers: an example is Luciano Lenzini, the one who brought the Internet to Italy. Anna Grassellino studied here, a scientist active at Fermilab in Chicago who directs the project to create the most powerful quantum computer in the world.

Its remarkable level can also be seen from another element. The FoReLab project is funded by the Ministry of University and Research as part of the “Departments of Excellence 2023-2027” programme, which saw the DII ranked first in Italy between the departments of Industrial and Information Engineering. The Pisan department had already been awarded and financed in the previous five years with CrossLab, an Industry 4.0 innovation project, coordinated by Professor Giuseppe Anastasi. The new departmental project will receive funding of over 11 million euros.

FoReLab goes towards the development of some sectors with a higher level of innovation: inside it will be made a strong use of artificial intelligence techniques and solutions will be developed regarding robotics, smart materials and telecommunications of the future.

Industry 5.0 and research: here is FoReLab

Giovanni Stea, professor of computer engineering and executive coordinator of FoReLab – Future-oriented Research Laboratory, a laboratory set up in the Department of Information Engineering (DII) of the University of Pisa

Future-oriented research laboratory: this stands for the acronym FoReLab. It wants to give full expression to the connection between Industry 5.0 and research. Giovanni Stea, professor of computer engineering and executive coordinator of the Lab explained it: «in recent years, new and unpredictable needs have emerged in the era of Industry 4.0: la resilience, i.e. the ability to react to systemic shocks; there centrality of the person as a user and implementer of technology; there environmental sustainability that it must involve ICT so that it can consume less; there digital sovereigntythe ability to feed an independent industry, sovereign and consistent with certain values»

Stea also highlighted how the research landscape has also changed in recent years. This is demonstrated by the programmatic funding lines of the PNRR which focus on artificial intelligence, the networks of the future, technologies for health and the mobility of the future.

The European Commission itself has outlined what the industry of the future should be, i.e. Industry 5.0. FoReLab wants to respond to this goal and will do so through four lines of fundamental research that activate skills already present in the university: trustworthiness artificial and embodied intelligence (TAEI), human-centric systems (HCS), future networks (FN), smart material devices (SMDs).

The research lines of the Pisan lab for the industry of the future

The intention of FoReLab will be to carry out research in a holistic way, being able to count in the department on all strategic sectors to develop research lines and above all on the competence of the 120 active professors.

Going to the lines of research, in the case of “trustworthy artificial and embodied intelligence” they will be developed through AI explainable by design and thedistributed learning. In the first case we will work, explained the coordinator of FoReLab:

«to the creation of innovative approaches to the design of systems and applications based on AI models characterized by an optimal level of trade-off between accuracy and explainability».

In the case, however, of thedistributed learning we will focus on the development of learning models (such as federated learning) that are able to guarantee accuracy and data protection.

Industry 5.0. At the FoReLab in Pisa some cobots, robotic arms and other demonstration robots offer the opportunity to understand how they work and explore their potential

In addition, solutions will be developed cooperative robotics. Another fundamental element will be the one concerning the development of avatars for human-robot interactions.

The research line “human-centric system” will focus on the creation of wearable sensors for non-invasive measurements: in this case we will rely, for example, on the 3D printing of bio-resorbable piezoelectric devices, capable of allowing central and peripheral bio-signal monitoring. We will also work on the development of solutions augmented reality with wearable haptic interfaces: touch, therefore, will become part of the equipment to create an even more immersive and targeted sensitive experience. There will also be room for individualization computational models, in order to re-engineer the human-machine interaction through the prediction of intents, moods and personalities. Do not miss the development of systems language analysis.

On the other hand, speaking of “future networks”, the objective of the research will be to favor the evolution of industrial processes and emerging applications such as immersive virtual reality, holographic projections, metaverse and other innovative fields.

The research areas also concern aspects relating to cybersecurityai digital twin, smart propagation environments. Among the research areas there will also be space for the transmission of wireless signals at frequencies between 100 GHz and 10 THz, for high-speed data transmission, creating opportunities to make wireless networks an integral part of industrial automation. There will also be a research area aimed at transforming traditional network infrastructures into software-based architectures, their virtualization and automation.

Finally, the research line “smart material devices” will focus on two-dimensional devices and circuits as well as up nanodispositivi per l’energy harvesting. There will also be activities aimed at developing new ones implantable and biodegradable devices and sensors as well as ai metamateriali.

