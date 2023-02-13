The three works included in “The World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD REMASTER” “The World Tree Labyrinth”, “The World Tree Labyrinth II: The Holy Grail of the Kings” and “The World Tree Labyrinth III: The Visitor of the Star Sea” have opened the Steam store , of course, can be purchased in the form of a 3-combination package. The game is scheduled to be launched on June 1, 2023, and supports Chinese experience.

The first installment of ATLUS’s popular 3D dungeon RPG series “World Tree Labyrinth” has been revived after becoming more beautiful and easy to play. On the outskirts of the small town “Aetolia”, a huge underground sea of ​​trees “Maze of the World Tree” was discovered. Players will turn into adventurers and step into the maze in search of huge treasures.

ATLUS’s popular 3D dungeon RPG series “Secret World Tree Labyrinth II: The Holy Grail of Kings”, which has become more beautiful and easy to play, has been revived. “Hai Lagarde Principality” located in the far north of the mainland. It is rumored that there is a “city in the sky” on the top of the world tree in the center of it. Players will turn into adventurers and step into the maze of nature in order to find the city.

The third installment of ATLUS’s popular 3D dungeon RPG series “World Tree Labyrinth III: Visitor of the Star Sea” has been revived after becoming more beautiful and easy to play. In the sea capital “Amerod”, it is said that an ancient huge country sank in it. Many adventurers are attracted by the legend and come to challenge the underwater maze, but no one has ever been able to conquer it successfully—the player will become an adventurer and step into the underwater maze voluntarily.

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree HD REMASTER”: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868180/_HD_REMASTER/

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree II: The Holy Grail of Kings HD REMASTER”: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868170/__HD_REMASTER/

“The Labyrinth of the World Tree III: Visitor of the Star Sea HD REMASTER”: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1810820/__HD_REMASTER/