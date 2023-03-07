League of Lanternmen is a new turn-based strategy game coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X in 2023, and will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Developed by Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun series, BattleTech) and published by Paradox Interactive, the game promises to challenge players’ minds through tactical gameplay and engage with a compelling narrative and characters set in the 1930s. According to director Christopher Rogers, the game offers creative freedom to weave gameplay and narrative together in new worlds to create a unique and immersive experience for players.

The following is the official profile:

“surreptitiously, sneak, and shoot your way through the world of cheesy adventures in League of the Lamplighters! Travel the globe through a variety of exciting locations around the world and outsmart your enemies in strategic turn-based combat – and, if you play well, you might save the world.

Lamplighters League is coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime later this year, and will be included with Game Pass from day 1. Check out the first trailer below.