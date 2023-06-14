The Lamplighters League launches October 3rd

Paradox Interactive and Brainless Projects have announced that the upcoming tactical strategy game The Lamplighters League is heading our way on October 3, 2023.

In this new game, you control agents each with unique abilities as they attempt to solve the mysteries behind paranormal activity happening around the world. According to game director Chris Rogers, though, our characters won’t be just blank units.“Your agents have unique abilities and upgrades that allow you to discover powerful playsets during your missions. Each of your characters has a dark past and a reason for joining the fight. Some like each other more than others, You’ll see that on and off the battlefield,”He said.

Set in the 1930s, it’s clear The Lamplighters League takes a lot of inspiration from Lovecraftian horror as it follows a cult poised to take over the world. Check out more about the game in the trailer below, and let us know if you’ll pick it up.