Home Technology The large-scale machine masterpiece “Battle Primitives” will launch a new remake “Battle Primitives: Cave Ninja”, returning to the crazy Jurassic world |
Technology

The large-scale machine masterpiece “Battle Primitives” will launch a new remake “Battle Primitives: Cave Ninja”, returning to the crazy Jurassic world |

by admin
The large-scale machine masterpiece “Battle Primitives” will launch a new remake “Battle Primitives: Cave Ninja”, returning to the crazy Jurassic world |

“Battle Primitives” (Japanese version name: ジョーとマック戦え Primitives, English version name: Joe & Mac) is an action-adventure game produced and published by Data East. The game was first released on a large video game console, and then ported to the Super Nintendo host platform in Japan on December 6, 1991. This remake is developed by Mr. Nutz Studio, adding more elements, and will be launched on PS4, PS5, PC, Switch and other platforms on December 1. Generations of gamers, enjoy this interesting and weird, but also longer, better, faster, stronger… world of primitive people.

Players will become original cavemen named Joe (Joe) and Mac (Mike), who lived in a peaceful and happy village, until one day, a group of bad guys suddenly appeared and snatched all the women in the village. It’s up to Joe and Mike to save them all as players battle fearsome giant dinosaurs, carnivorous plants, and save a whole village of women in a newly designed and colorful Jurassic era!

The large-scale machine masterpiece

  • Brand new design:Experience a remake that is completely faithful to the original arcade game, with novel art, light music, and better controls, bringing an unprecedented experience.
  • New game modes:Arcade mode (remastered version) and expansion mode, which will bring a longer game experience.
  • Two-player co-op mode:Sometimes it’s better to have a double cannon than to be alone, find friends to play with you, and share a more powerful adventure.
  • Each mode has new functionality:Training Mode, Boss Rush Mode, Score Attack Mode, and Speed ​​Run Mode to play faster than ever!

The large-scale machine masterpiece

With these added features, each level is fun, colorful and uniquely quirky, yet challenging. In addition, the game will launch “T-REX Limited Edition”, which includes not only the full version of the game, but also 2 collection stickers, 1 trading card and 1 pair of 3D key rings.

See also  In a world of apps, will they make the difference?

The large-scale machine masterpiece

You may also like

Polls have arrived on WhatsApp: how to do...

eDP host screen On! ASRock Z790 Steel Legend...

Polls have arrived on WhatsApp: how to do...

“Nintendo Switch Sports” new golf project Yui Aragaki...

Ways Your Business Can Take Advantage of AR...

Twenty-five years ago Steve Jobs taught us how...

Great Ways to Integrate Technology into the Classroom

Lenovo’s product manager “estimates” that the RTX 4060...

Hundreds of Twitter employees would have quit rather...

Hundreds of Twitter employees would have quit rather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy