Sure there are plenty of farm and sim games, but few are Curious, Daring and The Last Alchemist set to release on Steam early next yearearly accessbackstory provided. We had the pleasure of interviewing its creative director, William Besnard, at the last Game Show Cologne to talk us about his motivations and some of the curiosities in the gameplay, which you can see below.

In Vile Monach, they wanted the adventure to be fun, yes, but they also wanted the story to make us reflect on the progress that came before us.That’s why it’s important to build where and when your adventure begins, it tellsThe path from mysticism, alchemy and the dark ages to light, logic and science。

“During the Thirty Years’ War in Europe, the alchemists began to be persecuted by the religious powers and kings of the time, and their practices and progress were at risk. The player’s goal is to carry out these practices in a safe place, and to use alchemy (because of it became science) to bring back its glory.

This safe place will be specialSwitzerlandin a mansion on a hill, we set up a base at an old observatory and gather resources to build and drive various instruments and machines, thanks to some curious creatures,Agari, the clever mushroom-shaped creature that will explain you during the quest.But they are really smart, and their different perspectives on life will lead alchemists to new experiments to solveAlchemy Puzzlewhich is another core element of the game.

“The way we approach alchemy and puzzles in the game is that all objects are made of essences that are connected to each other like Tetris, and with these pieces you can take them apart or reassemble them to create New elements to get new effects based on their type. You can create very harmful effects, but also very beneficial effects on other creatures, as well as many effects like accelerated growth and explosions. There’s a lot to do.

As mentioned, The Last Alchemist will be available through Steam Early Access in early 2023.