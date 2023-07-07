The last curtain falls for Fiesta

The end of Ford’s popular model has come: The Fiesta has reached its end, at least for the time being. The last vehicle rolls off the assembly line in Cologne. It remains to be seen whether the Fiesta still has a future.

Fiesta at the end: Ford completes production in Cologne

Ford keeps its promise, which should hit some classic fans deep in the heart: The Fiesta will no longer be built. The end for the summer of 2023 has been fixed for months. Now it is time: The last fiesta is scheduled for Friday July 7th roll off the assembly line at the main plant in Cologne.

This ends a success story of almost 50 years for the popular model, whose sales figures had recently dropped significantly. Still 2015 was the Fiesta right up front as best-selling small car in Europe (Source: ADAC). In the meantime, the whole small car class has lost importance, the Fiesta has slipped compared to the competition.

By the way, if you’re hoping for one of the last Fiesta, you don’t have a chance anymore. The orders have been closed for weeks, only the order book is still being processed.

According to the current state of knowledge no successor planned. But the Cologne Ford plant continues. Production is completely switched to electric models. At the end of the year, the bands should start up again with Stromern.

For example, with the Explorer Ford’s first electric car to be built on the basis of Volkswagen’s MEB platform in Cologne. Due to the identical base, the E-SUV is similar to the now well-established ID.4 from VW. A fully electric Puma is also planned. In size, the compact car comes a little closer to the Fiesta.

Fiesta as an e-car: Is the return just a matter of time?

In the coming years the Fiesta no longer plays a role at Ford. As with many other car manufacturers, the former bread-and-butter class is not a priority today.

Nevertheless, it would be possible that at least the name Fiesta only has an extended hibernation. Should the Fiesta brand prove too strong to abandon, Ford would certainly bring the name back. Volkswagen intends to do something similar with the Golf.

