For those who have been using the internet for years, and perhaps not very familiar with updates and software news, this could be a complicated day. By clicking on the Internet Explorer icon, from today, in fact, nothing happens. The software does not start, and a screen offers to use Edge, the new Microsoft browser. New, then: it was released in 2015, it will soon turn eight, an eternity in the world of technology.

Internet Explorer greeted with memes Launched during the summer of 1995, it immediately undermined the direct competitor of the time, Netscape navigator. Just over two years later, at the end of 1997, Internet Explorer took the title of most used browser, with almost 51% of the market. Then the decline, forced by Chrome, Firefox and also by Edge, the new born from Microsoft.

From June 15, Internet Explorer – kept alive above all to facilitate the transition of those web-based applications and still in vogue in many companies – will be archived in the limbo of discontinued software.

This is how the Internet greets it: many memes with which users greet the Microsoft browser, oriented above all to what, over time, has become its proverbial slowness and poor compatibility with web content.

In reality, Internet Explorer had already died before: the last one, on June 15, 2022, when Microsoft declared that it would be withdrawn and no longer supported. “Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer (IE) mode built into it, so you’ll still be able to access Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from within Microsoft Edge,” they were quick to reassure from Seattle. As of August 17, 2021, web services related to Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Office online, OneDrive and similar) could no longer be used with Explorer.

But already in 2019 Microsoft, through the mouth of its cybersecurity manager, illustrated the dangers of the long-lived browser by exposing the risks that it would have entailed to continue using it as the “default” for browsing the web.

It all started in 1995 and with Windows 95. The first version, which was programmed by Spyglass, a US company from Illinois. Microsoft bought it to wage war on Netscape Navigator, released in October 1994 as the successor to Mosaic, the first browser. IE made its debut on August 16, 1995, but it would not last long: already in October 1995, in fact, Bill Gates’ company launched the number two of what would become a long saga. He did it again to challenge Netscape again, and in fact this version allowed you to import bookmarks from the rival program, which at the time, however, enjoyed a share of users close to ninety percent. It was the very beginning of what would later go down in history as the “browser war”.

Explorer managed to gain ground in a short time, overtaking Netscape at the end of 1998. It reached its peak in 2004, with a 94% market share, while alternatives such as Mozilla’s Firefox or Apple’s Safari began to make their way. Meanwhile, in the United States, Microsoft had been placed in the dock by the government for abuse of its dominant position precisely because of Explorer, installed on all PCs equipped with its Windows operating system. The Redmond company was forced to separate the operating system from other software. The same request came for the EU from Brussels in 2009.

Difficult to be regretted: slow and full of flaws, criticizing him had become a sport when he was at the top. Today, 0.75% of those who surf the web, irreducible nostalgics or owners of vintage computers use it. Edge is at 11.25%, very far from Chrome (over 67%), but it is said that the scenario will not change radically within a few years: Microsoft, in fact, has just presented a new version of its browser which uses of the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT. It allows you to organize searches in a more intuitive and easy to use way, but also to summarize the content of websites and compose texts starting from data tables.