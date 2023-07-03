The Last Hope: A Zombie Apocalypse Survival Game Exclusively Released on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Releases Zombie Doomsday Survival Game “The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival”

Nintendo Switch users rejoice as a new zombie survival game, “The Last Hope – Dead Zone Survival,” has been released on the eShop. However, the game has attracted attention overseas for its striking resemblance to Sony’s exclusive masterpiece, “The Last of Us.”

“The Last Hope” takes players to a fictional era where time machines exist. The protagonist is sent to the future to unravel the mysterious zombie incident that led to the downfall of mankind. Along the way, they meet a survivor named Eva and embark on a thrilling survival adventure.

Developed by VG Games, “The Last Hope” features a character composition reminiscent of the iconic protagonists from “The Last of Us,” Joel and Ellie. Although the male protagonist in the game, Brian, differs significantly from Joel, the overall design and color matching of Eva bear a striking resemblance to Ellie.

While the official notes promise a compelling plot, immersive graphics, and engaging game mechanics, players have found the execution to be lacking. Mods, UI elements, and even the dialogue performances appear rough and unfinished.

What’s more, “The Last Hope” is not a free game like its Sony counterpart but comes with a price tag. Priced at US$1 overseas, the game costs HK$69 in the Hong Kong eShop. Despite the low price, overseas players have still chosen to purchase the game out of curiosity. However, the overall quality of the game content has disappointed many players. One notable flaw is Eva’s ponytail, which seems to defy the laws of gravity and motion, remaining rigid and comical.

While “The Last Hope” is unlikely to pose a significant threat to “The Last of Us,” Sony, as the IP holder, may take action against the game due to its main visual promotional image resemblance.

Considering the lackluster quality of the game and the possibility of it being removed from the shelves by Nintendo, it is advised to exercise caution before purchasing and trying out “The Last Hope.”

