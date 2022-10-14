The last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has left Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata factory for the Swiss owner, a special Roadster roadster. The left-hand-drive Aventador Ultimae Roadster pays homage to its V12 convertible with a special Lamborghini Ad Personam bespoke project, whose unique design sensitively and clearly reflects the one-off Miura sports car.

The Ultimae’s body colour is an exclusively created pale blue (Azuro Flake) that replicates the Miura’s original special colour while updating the flash elements for certification. The underbody comes in a unique Grigio Liqueo colour with Nero Aldebaran black stripes and extends from the front of this Aventador including the side skirts to the rear, while the front splitter and rear diffuser are made of visible grain carbon fibre .

The roof and rear hood are finished in shiny black carbon fiber, echoing the original Miura Roadster being roofless. Black air intakes and additional Nero Aldebaran black accents on the Aventador’s hood mimic the Miura’s black hood air intakes. Also, the exhaust tailpipes have a matte black finish, while the silver wheels and black brake calipers reflect the Miura’s original silver wheels.

The interior of this Aventador Ultimae Roadster is as unique as the Miura Roadster. The leather seat style, as well as the entire trim including the dash and center console, is inspired by the Miura Roadster, which is finished in Bianco Leda white leather with contrasting Nero Aldebaran black details, which also includes Nero Aldebaran black Alcantara Large area of ​​minimalist dashboard. The unique Miura embroidered badge appears in front of the passenger seat, while the identical Miura badge is applied to the other side, expressing the design inspiration of this Aventador Ultimae Roadster.

The Miura P400 Roadster was a one-off sports car unveiled on the Carrozzeria Bertone stand at the Brussels Motor Show in April 1968. This Roadster is more than just a coupe with the roof removed, it has a number of differences to provide the most aesthetically pleasing solution and ensure the necessary torsional stiffness of the chassis.

Its exterior is dominated by a spectacular and shimmering Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico lacquer, paired with a Pelle Bianco white interior paired with the red carpet. With a low roofline, large side air intakes and a very sloping windshield with all the other glass removed, this Roadster was well-received but never made it to production.

After being shown at the 1968 Geneva Motor Show, after a test drive in Sant’Agata Bologna, the car was returned to Bertone and sold to the International Lead and Zinc Research Organization (ILZRO), which used zinc or Lead replaced all possible elements and repainted olive green and green interior. It was used as a demo car and was renamed the ZN 75.

It traveled the world promoting lead and zinc materials and was shown to several automotive design centers. The rust-proof zinc treatment shown, still considered a mandatory requirement for every new car, may be directly related to the ZN 75’s original touring work. After different owners around the world, the ZN 75 was restored to its original Roadster configuration in 2008. It was fully restored to its original Brussels Motor Show reality and was shown at the Pebble Beach Motor Show in 2008, finishing second in the Lamborghini class.