Home Technology The Last of Us Coming to Blu-ray in Summer – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Technology

The Last of Us Coming to Blu-ray in Summer – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

by admin
The Last of Us Coming to Blu-ray in Summer – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

While we’re still recovering from the finale of HBO Max’s The Last of Us, those who couldn’t catch the series on streaming (or Sky/Now TV) will be happy to know that it’ll debut as a physical Blu-ray release in the summer debut.

For those in the UK, the Blu-ray release of the series will be an HMV exclusive, but there will be multiple versions, both in 4K UHD (which will no doubt please UK viewers as Now TV will only stream in 1080p) streaming the series), a 4K version, and regular non-Blu-ray DVD releases.

Dubbed The Last of Us: The Complete First Season, the physical release is set for 17 June 2023, priced at £39.99 in 4K UHD, £29.99 in 4K and £24.99 on DVD.

It should be said that the 4K UHD edition will also be available in a limited edition steelbook edition (which will cost an extra £10, for a total of £49.99).

See also  Viennese taxonomy startup raises millions from First Climate

You may also like

LEGO launches three new Indiana Jones sets –...

Sustainable natural paint, research is inspired by butterflies

More security and Internet connectivity: Quantum SD-WAN

Starlink in the Amazon, and criminal organizations take...

Crying and fussing? Or the Chief of Hong...

in Italy the double-digit growth of the company...

Digital platforms run between health, education and assistance

Logitech Spring Sale, MX Master 3S reduced to...

no agreement with Siae, stop the music

Here is the new space suit for walking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy