While we’re still recovering from the finale of HBO Max’s The Last of Us, those who couldn’t catch the series on streaming (or Sky/Now TV) will be happy to know that it’ll debut as a physical Blu-ray release in the summer debut.

For those in the UK, the Blu-ray release of the series will be an HMV exclusive, but there will be multiple versions, both in 4K UHD (which will no doubt please UK viewers as Now TV will only stream in 1080p) streaming the series), a 4K version, and regular non-Blu-ray DVD releases.

Dubbed The Last of Us: The Complete First Season, the physical release is set for 17 June 2023, priced at £39.99 in 4K UHD, £29.99 in 4K and £24.99 on DVD.

It should be said that the 4K UHD edition will also be available in a limited edition steelbook edition (which will cost an extra £10, for a total of £49.99).