The remastered version of “The Last of Us™ Part I” (The Last of Us™ Part I) is expected to be launched on March 28, 2023, and the hardware requirements for PC desktops have also been announced. If EPIC And PC players who play the remake of “The Last of Us Part One” on the Steam platform can refer to see if their hardware specifications meet the requirements.

At present, the hardware specification requirements have also been added on the Steam product page. Ultra 4K 60fps is recommended to be paired with AMD Ryzen 9 5900X / Intel Core i5 12600K processor, RX 7900XT / RTX 4080 graphics card, Performance 2K 60fps is recommended to be paired with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i7 9700K processor, RX 6750XT / RTX 2080Ti graphics card, memory requires 32GB capacity under 2K and 4K image quality.

Recommended 1080P 60fps is recommended to be paired with AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7 8700K processor, RX 5800XT / RX 66000XT / RTX 2070 Super / RTX 3060 graphics card. The minimum game requirement of 720P 30fps requires AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i7 Processor, RX 470 / GTX 970 / GTX 1050Ti graphics card.

