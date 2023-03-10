news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

If all goes according to plan, we’ve been playing The Last of Us: Part One on PC for almost a week, but things changed in the last month. However, we’re now only 19 days away from its launch, so it’s time to get ready.

Naughty Dog decided to kick off the release by announcing the PC specs for The Last of Us: Part One. Kennel gave us four different options. This makes it clear that you don’t need the most powerful PC in the world to run this amazing game, but you do have to have spent some cash over the past few years to get the most out of it. Perhaps more surprisingly, you’ll need 100 GB of SSD space to play it anyway. Check out all the PC specs, and find out what awaits in the trailer below.

