Home Technology The Last of Us: Part I PC Specs Announced
Technology

The Last of Us: Part I PC Specs Announced

by admin
The Last of Us: Part I PC Specs Announced
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

If all goes according to plan, we’ve been playing The Last of Us: Part One on PC for almost a week, but things changed in the last month. However, we’re now only 19 days away from its launch, so it’s time to get ready.

Naughty Dog decided to kick off the release by announcing the PC specs for The Last of Us: Part One. Kennel gave us four different options. This makes it clear that you don’t need the most powerful PC in the world to run this amazing game, but you do have to have spent some cash over the past few years to get the most out of it. Perhaps more surprisingly, you’ll need 100 GB of SSD space to play it anyway. Check out all the PC specs, and find out what awaits in the trailer below.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  ROG Strix B760-F Gaming WiFi motherboard unboxing test / 16+1 phase 60A power supply, DDR5 frequency increased

You may also like

piqd | When Elon Musk takes over

“Final Fantasy XVI” changed the tradition and abandoned...

Roccat unveils brand new 60 percent keyboard

How artificial intelligence in the cellar can make...

Valentine’s Day Asteroid May Hit Earth in 2046...

Console with contract: The best tariff deals at...

Check out Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the...

Odys Space One 10 buy cheap from 90€...

“Dark Zone Breakout” launched Android version closed beta...

Over 30 years of SMS – the story...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy