The PC version of the action-adventure game “The Last of Us Part I”, a remake of “The Last of Us Part I”, is scheduled to launch on March 28.The game development studio Naughty Dog (Naughty Dog) announced on its official Twitter today (14th) that players will be able to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition and Firefly Edition from now on. ※ and publicly pre-order bonus content.

※ “The Last of Us” Firefly Edition (Firefly Edition) can only Pre-orders in US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg

“The Last of Us” is a remake of the action-adventure game “The Last of Us” released on PS3 in June 2013. It includes the single-player story mode of this article and the subsequent DLC prequel chapter “Leave Your Mind Behind” , rebuilding the gaming experience for PS5 and PC platforms, with improved controls, expanded accessibility options, and improved, more immersive exploration and combat.

The PS5 version of “The Last of Us” was launched in September last year, while the PC version was announced at the “The Game Awards 2022” awards ceremony at the end of last year, and it is scheduled to land on Steam and Epic Games Store platforms on March 4 this year; the official Continuation Announcement This work will be postponed to March 28th.

Following the announcement of the standard version of this work on the Steam and Epic Games Store platforms, pre-orders will be opened simultaneously on the same day. The official announced on Twitter today (14th) that players can pre-order the digital deluxe edition of “The Last of Us” from now on, and players who have previously pre-ordered the standard edition can then upgrade to the deluxe edition for an additional fee.

The official also released the content of the digital deluxe edition of “The Last of Us”, which includes the single-player story mode and the DLC prequel chapter “Leaving Your Mind Behind”, and can unlock the following game items in advance:

Improve crafting speed skills

Increase Healing Speed ​​Skill

9mm pistol reload speed upgrade upgrade

Rifle magazine capacity increase upgrade

Explosive Arrow Game Assist

dither punk filter

fast pass mode

6 weapon models: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Pattern 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Woodcut Shotgun, Snow White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

In addition, Naughty Dog simultaneously opened pre-orders for “The Last of Us Part One” Firefly Edition in specific countries and regions. The Firefly Edition is only available for pre-order in the United States , the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. It contains the SteelBook tin box, comics, and the same content as the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The PC version of “The Last of Us” is scheduled to land on Steam and the Epic Game Store platform on March 28, and its digital standard version and deluxe version are both available for pre-order.

