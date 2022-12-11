After “Marvel Spider-Man”, “God of War” and other exclusive works have been transplanted to PC, SIE announced the next transplant plan at this year’s TGA, including the famous “The Last of Us Part I” , which will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 4, 2023.

In the second half of this year, “The Last of Us Part I” launched a PS5 remake, which fully enhanced the image quality and AI performance. Now PC players can also enjoy the next-generation specifications of “The Last of Us Part I”, revisiting Joe Al and Ellie’s journey across America. Not only will new players get to experience this beloved story for the first time, but they will also be able to play a comprehensive game that takes full advantage of modern hardware and incorporates everything that has been added in the decade since the game was first released, officials say. Many features and improvements made.

The development team has learned a lot from the porting of the PC version of “Uncharted: Rogue Legend Collection”, and has made new optimizations and enhancements for PC, which can display the game in a new way. The official is expected to disclose more PC specifications and function information before the release .

In terms of price, the standard version of “The Last of Us Part I” is priced at 1,490 TWD, and pre-orderers can get the following in-game items:

Additional nutritional supplements to upgrade your skill set

Additional weapon parts to upgrade weapons

In addition, to be launched in 2021, PlayStation’s own third-person roguelike shooting game “Return of Death” also announced the news of landing on PC at the same time. The PC version will be adjusted and upgraded according to the PC specifications to ensure the smoothest gaming experience possible. The development team also prepared a variety of rich and luxurious features to facilitate the game experience, such as the difficult Tower of Sisyphus and online co-op mode.

“Return of Death” describes the space adventurer Selene, who landed on the mysterious dark planet named Atropos for some reason. Here, Selene is caught in an inescapable loop and confronts cosmic horrors. Set in a chilling ancient environment, players must defeat hordes of ruthless enemies and deal with waves of barrage hell. The core of this work is an action game, reflecting how Selene clarified her dilemma by facing the struggles of this journey.

There are also first-person scenes in the game, allowing players to explore a familiar house and discover the story locked in the protagonist’s heart. Everything in front of you is not necessarily what you see, and even the stories you experience have different interpretations.