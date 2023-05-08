“The Last of Us Part I” was launched earlier on the PS5 console, following the dual-platform strategy, and the work was also ported to PC Windows. PC players can finally officially experience this high-quality masterpiece that was previously exclusive to PS. With the current upper-middle hardware configuration, plugging in the DualSense controller can restore the same performance as the game console, and even surpass its image quality. The support for old graphics cards is also good.

“The Last of Us Part I” is a complete remake for the PS5 console, using the engine technology of the same generation as the previous “The Last of Us Part II”, which greatly improves the details of the game environment and character modeling, making the two works better The unified feeling is better than the “HD re-engraving” version of the PS4 era. The operating feel is also because the DualSense handle can be used, which has fine vibration and resistance trigger effects. This time, the porting of the PC platform version is entrusted to Iron Galaxy. The studio He also has a lot of experience in related projects in the past. The PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” contains the same main line content as the PS5 version of “The Last of Us Part I”, as well as the prequel chapter “Left Behind” with Ellie as the protagonist. The basic process is to complete this chapter before playing the prequel. The game has also added a large number of auxiliary functions, and added new content and functions such as “permanent death” mode, quick clearance mode and photo mode.

The PC version is recommended to be configured with Ryzen 5 3600X / Core i7-8700, graphics card Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) / RX 6600 XT (8 GB) / GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) / RTX 3060 (8 GB). 60fps gameplay at 1080p, entry-level configuration: Ryzen 5 1500X, Core i7-4770K, graphics card requires Radeon RX 470 (4 GB) / RX 6500 XT (4 GB) or GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) / GTX 1050 Ti (4GB). The game provides detailed picture quality settings and instructions, and there are also 4 levels of basic parameters: low, medium, high, and ultra-high, and supports upscaling rendering AMD FSR 2 and NVIDIA DLSS.

However, please note that because of the huge content of the game, when starting for the first time or every time the driver is upgraded, the program needs to rebuild the shader. This process takes a long time. Depending on the processor, it may take more than ten minutes. Players have to wait for the completion before they can start playing. In order to avoid instability problems. During the author’s play period, there was no “playing GAME” situation, and the performance was considered stable.

For reference, the PS5 version provides 4K 30 quality priority and 1440p 60 performance priority. I tried the game with the combination of Ryzen 5 7600X and GF RTX 4070 12G. Using the “high” quality setting, the screen performance is almost indistinguishable from the PS5 version. The game has In many dark environments with strong light contrast, as well as outdoor wilderness, the details of light changes are quite careful. If players use HDR monitors, they can have a better experience, and they can also use 21:9, 32:9 and 16:10 aspect ratios.

In the “high” native 4K resolution, Ryzen 5 7600X with GF RTX 4070 12G can achieve nearly 44fps

If DLSS quality (1440p internal rendering) upscaling is enabled, the speed can be increased to about 65fps, which is on par with the PS5 version.

Some netizens use a GTX 1060 graphics card, and after fine-tuning the low-quality settings, there is still a stable and smooth flow of about 40fps.

